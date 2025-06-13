Threats and tension after Iran found in breach of nuclear obligations

Tension is escalating in the Middle East after the UN’s nuclear watchdog found Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.
Hundreds were killed in a plane crash in India yesterday.
Activists heading to Gaza through Egypt are facing arrest and deportation.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
UN nuclear watchdog finds Iran in breach of non-proliferation duties
Timeline: Diplomacy and confrontation over Iran's nuclear programme
'No survivors' after Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashes into city
Boeing shares drop after Air India crash
Activists face arrest and deportation from Egypt as symbolic Global March to Gaza stalls
This episode features Aveen Karim, Assistant Foreign Editor; Paul Carey, London Deputy Bureau Chief; and Kamal Tabikha, Cairo Correspondent.
