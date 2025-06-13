Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Threats and tension after Iran found in breach of nuclear obligations

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Tension is escalating in the Middle East after the UN’s nuclear watchdog found Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

Hundreds were killed in a plane crash in India yesterday.

Activists heading to Gaza through Egypt are facing arrest and deportation.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

UN nuclear watchdog finds Iran in breach of non-proliferation duties

Timeline: Diplomacy and confrontation over Iran's nuclear programme

'No survivors' after Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashes into city

Boeing shares drop after Air India crash

Activists face arrest and deportation from Egypt as symbolic Global March to Gaza stalls

This episode features Aveen Karim, Assistant Foreign Editor; Paul Carey, London Deputy Bureau Chief; and Kamal Tabikha, Cairo Correspondent.

Updated: June 13, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi at the opening day of the agency's quarterly Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Reuters

Threats and tension after Iran found in breach of nuclear obligations

Palestinians gather in Rafah to collect what remains of relief supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Reuters.

Who are Abu Shabab, the armed militia Israel is backing in Gaza?

Israeli Minister of Finance and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 05 March 2023. EPA / GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL

Israel cancels Palestinian bank waiver and Syria issues swimwear rules

Who are the pilgrims riding from Spain to Makkah on horseback, reviving an Andalusian tradition?

Who are horse riders reviving an Andalusian tradition?

