Activists face arrest and deportation from Egypt as symbolic Global March to Gaza stalls

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Activists taking part in the Global March to Gaza were planning to converge on Egypt's capital on Thursday, undeterred by warnings from Cairo that they do not have permission to cross Egyptian territory en route to the enclave.

The movement, known as Masirat Al Ahrar, or the March of the Free, has brought together activists from 54 countries taking part in a symbolic trip demanding an end to Israel’s blockade on Gaza. They were planning to meet in Cairo and travel to Egypt's Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian territory by Monday.

But officials in Cairo said on Wednesday night that such marches across Egyptian territory would require approval and adherence to strict protocol. The Foreign Ministry said while Egypt supports Palestinian activism, foreign visitors planning to travel to sensitive areas, such as the Rafah border, must first have proper permission.

The ministry also highlighted the need to comply with Egypt’s national security regulations, citing the precarious situation in the Sinai Peninsula, which has been plagued by an extremist insurgency.

Authorities said organisers had not gone through the proper channels to obtain permits, either through direct communication with Egyptian embassies in their homelands or their countries' embassies in Egypt. It said no request made outside the state framework would be approved.

However, organisers have vowed to proceed with the march. Participants include delegations from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, including a separate convoy of about 1,500 activists travelling from Algeria, Tunisia and Libya known as Qafelat Al Somood, or the Convoy of Steadfastness.

Those taking part include activists, journalists and humanitarians. They were scheduled to arrive in Cairo this week before making their way to Al Arish by bus and marching the 50 kilometres to the Rafah crossing.

But Egyptian authorities have already detained and deported dozens of foreign travellers suspected of planning to join, according to a notice posted by the organisers on social media.

On Wednesday, at least 15 Moroccans were deported after being interrogated for up to 30 minutes at Cairo International Airport, the organisers said. Reports also surfaced of hotel raids in central Cairo, with several activists arrested.

One organiser told news agency AFP that more than 200 foreign citizens had been detained at the Cairo airport since Wednesday.

Another told The National on Thursday that the situation in Egypt's capital had "intensified" and they would not be speaking to media on the record until the situation calmed down.

However, many participants remained determined. Activists were boarding planes bound for Egypt on Wednesday and Thursday, including from Poland and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the Qafelat Al Somood is making its way overland towards Egypt. The convoy, which includes 20 buses and 350 cars, began its journey in Algeria earlier this month, travelling through Tunisia and into western Libya.

It was warmly welcomed in areas controlled by western Libya’s Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. In a statement, Mr Dbeibah announced his official support for the initiative, describing it as a reflection of Arab solidarity.

“The participation of Libyans in this humanitarian convoy embodies the values of loyalty and solidarity that distinguish the Libyan people,” he said.

The convoy is expected to continue through Tripoli and Misurata before attempting to cross into eastern Libya, which is controlled by Gen Khalifa Haftar. Gen Haftar’s government, closely aligned with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, has not yet granted clearance.

The ultimate goal is to reach the Rafah border crossing by Sunday, joining the broader Global March to Gaza.

Israel is under immense international pressure over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 55,100 Palestinian civilians have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

Israel’s blockade on Gaza, described by human rights groups as a form of collective punishment, has compounded the widespread suffering, leaving millions of Gazans without access to basic necessities.

While Egypt has long positioned itself as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, its handling of the Global March to Gaza has drawn criticism from activists and humanitarians, both inside Egypt and internationally.

The government’s insistence on strict protocol and its deportation of participants are being framed by critics as complicity in Israel’s war.

The Global March to Gaza is part of a wider wave of international solidarity campaigns. The Madleen, a humanitarian aid ship organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was this month intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters. The vessel was carrying a small amount of food and medical supplies for Gaza.

Results 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m | Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Al Shamkhah, Royston Ffrench, Sandeep Jadhav 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m | Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m | Winner: Kawasir, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m | Winner: Cosmo Charlie, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m | Winner: Quartier Francais, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Levante v Real Mallorca (12am) Leganes v Barcelona (4pm) Real Betis v Valencia (7pm) Granada v Atletico Madrid (9.30pm) Sunday Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (12am) Espanyol v Getafe (3pm) Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao (5pm) Eibar v Alaves (7pm) Villarreal v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Real Valladolid v Sevilla (12am)

Non-oil%20trade %3Cp%3ENon-oil%20trade%20between%20the%20UAE%20and%20Japan%20grew%20by%2034%20per%20cent%20over%20the%20past%20two%20years%2C%20according%20to%20data%20from%20the%20Federal%20Competitiveness%20and%20Statistics%20Centre.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%2010%20years%2C%20it%20has%20reached%20a%20total%20of%20Dh524.4%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECars%20topped%20the%20list%20of%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20re-exported%20to%20Japan%20in%202022%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh1.3%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EJewellery%20and%20ornaments%20amounted%20to%20Dh150%20million%20while%20precious%20metal%20scraps%20amounted%20to%20Dh105%20million.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERaw%20aluminium%20was%20ranked%20first%20among%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20exported%20to%20Japan.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETop%20of%20the%20list%20of%20commodities%20imported%20from%20Japan%20in%202022%20was%20cars%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh20.08%20billion.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Ghostbusters: From Beyond' Director: Jason Reitman Starring: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace Rating: 2/5

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

KEY%20DATES%20IN%20AMAZON'S%20HISTORY %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%205%2C%201994%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jeff%20Bezos%20founds%20Cadabra%20Inc%2C%20which%20would%20later%20be%20renamed%20to%20Amazon.com%2C%20because%20his%20lawyer%20misheard%20the%20name%20as%20'cadaver'.%20In%20its%20earliest%20days%2C%20the%20bookstore%20operated%20out%20of%20a%20rented%20garage%20in%20Bellevue%2C%20Washington%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%2016%2C%201995%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20formally%20opens%20as%20an%20online%20bookseller.%20%3Cem%3EFluid%20Concepts%20and%20Creative%20Analogies%3A%20Computer%20Models%20of%20the%20Fundamental%20Mechanisms%20of%20Thought%3C%2Fem%3E%20becomes%20the%20first%20item%20sold%20on%20Amazon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1997%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20goes%20public%20at%20%2418%20a%20share%2C%20which%20has%20grown%20about%201%2C000%20per%20cent%20at%20present.%20Its%20highest%20closing%20price%20was%20%24197.85%20on%20June%2027%2C%202024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1998%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20IMDb%2C%20its%20first%20major%20acquisition.%20It%20also%20starts%20selling%20CDs%20and%20DVDs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2000%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Marketplace%20opens%2C%20allowing%20people%20to%20sell%20items%20on%20the%20website%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2002%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20forms%20what%20would%20become%20Amazon%20Web%20Services%2C%20opening%20the%20Amazon.com%20platform%20to%20all%20developers.%20The%20cloud%20unit%20would%20follow%20in%202006%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2003%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20turns%20in%20an%20annual%20profit%20of%20%2475%20million%2C%20the%20first%20time%20it%20ended%20a%20year%20in%20the%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2005%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Prime%20is%20introduced%2C%20its%20first-ever%20subscription%20service%20that%20offered%20US%20customers%20free%20two-day%20shipping%20for%20%2479%20a%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2006%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Unbox%20is%20unveiled%2C%20the%20company's%20video%20service%20that%20would%20later%20morph%20into%20Amazon%20Instant%20Video%20and%2C%20ultimately%2C%20Amazon%20Video%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2007%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20first%20hardware%20product%2C%20the%20Kindle%20e-reader%2C%20is%20introduced%3B%20the%20Fire%20TV%20and%20Fire%20Phone%20would%20come%20in%202014.%20Grocery%20service%20Amazon%20Fresh%20is%20also%20started%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2009%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20introduces%20Amazon%20Basics%2C%20its%20in-house%20label%20for%20a%20variety%20of%20products%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2010%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20foundations%20for%20Amazon%20Studios%20were%20laid.%20Its%20first%20original%20streaming%20content%20debuted%20in%202013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2011%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Appstore%20for%20Google's%20Android%20is%20launched.%20It%20is%20still%20unavailable%20on%20Apple's%20iOS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2014%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Echo%20is%20launched%2C%20a%20speaker%20that%20acts%20as%20a%20personal%20digital%20assistant%20powered%20by%20Alexa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2017%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20Whole%20Foods%20for%20%2413.7%20billion%2C%20its%20biggest%20acquisition%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2018%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20market%20cap%20briefly%20crosses%20the%20%241%20trillion%20mark%2C%20making%20it%2C%20at%20the%20time%2C%20only%20the%20third%20company%20to%20achieve%20that%20milestone%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now