Arab-Israeli tourists jailed for deadly assault at Egyptian Red Sea resort

Two Arab-Israeli tourists have been sentenced to five years in prison for an assault on hotel staff in Egypt that resulted in one person's death, officials told The National on Sunday.

The assault took place in the Red Sea resort town of Taba last August. According to the judicial officials in South Sinai, the pair assaulted hotel staff with various items including wooden and metal sticks.

It was alleged they had refused to pay for drinks at a popular Taba hotel, leading to the violent altercation. The defendants claimed their hotel reservation included drinks, but management disputed this.

After a heated argument, the situation escalated into physical violence, with the two Arab-Israelis reportedly smashing glass doors and furniture. One of the hotel workers was killed and two others seriously injured.

The incident also resulted in property damage estimated at 35,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,130). Police arrested the pair and they have been held in custody since an order from the country's top prosecutor in September for them to stand trial.

The prosecution followed a wave of outrage from Egyptians over the incident, which was widely followed on social media. The case highlights tensions around tourist conduct in Egypt, which has sought to maintain stable relations with Israel despite public sensitivity over the Gaza conflict. Taba, a key border crossing, is a popular beach destination for Israeli travellers.

The verdict, issued by a court in South Sinai province on Saturday, comes amid broader regional Arab-Israeli tensions, in light of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza that has thus far claimed the lives of over 50,000 civilians amid an ongoing blockade of aid and essential humanitarian supplies.

Neither Israel’s foreign ministry nor the individuals’ families have issued public statements on the incident. However, Israeli media noted the incident contrasts with generally positive reports of Egyptian hospitality toward Israeli visitors.

Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar's daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother's head. As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty. Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime. "It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward," said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. "She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'." Khulood's youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident. "Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor," Khulood said. "She said to me 'it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama'. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again." Khulood's son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.

