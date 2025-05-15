Podcasts

Boeing closes deal with Qatar and Trump sets off for UAE

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 15, 2025

Qatar and Boeing on Wednesday struck a deal for what US President Donald Trump called the largest order of jets in the history of the planemaker. GCC leaders told Mr Trump that a Palestinian state is central to stability in the Middle East, while Syrians have reacted to the lifting of US sanctions. Mr Trump will continue his Gulf tour in the UAE today.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Boeing secures $200bn jet order from Qatar Airways that Trump says is 'largest'

Qatari Emir says Donald Trump visit a chance to 'bring peace to the region'

'There is hope': Trump's Syria pledge marks shift in US foreign policy

Landmark meeting between Trump and Al Shara boosts new order in Syria

UAE and US working to announce AI and tech partnership during Trump visit

This episode features Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor; Mohamed Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Cody Combs, Technology Policy Editor.

Updated: May 15, 2025, 2:00 AM

