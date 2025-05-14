US President Donald Trump walks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, in Doha, Qatar. May 14, 2025. Reuters.
US President Donald Trump walks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, in Doha, Qatar. May 14, 2025. Reuters.

Trump arrives to Doha with a focus on economy and defence ties

While the US President is securing billions in investments, it is clear that he is also after geopolitical wins

Vanessa Ghanem
Doha

May 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump arrived in Doha on Wednesday, on the second stop of his high-profile tour of the Gulf region.

The American leader landed at Hamad International Airport, where he was greeted on the tarmac by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim.

Mr Trump’s Gulf itinerary began on Tuesday in Riyadh, where he was received with full ceremonial honours by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit highlighted the close personal and political ties between the two leaders and was centred around deepening economic co-operation, bolstering regional diplomacy and enhancing defence ties.

In a major foreign policy shift, Mr Trump announced the lifting of US sanctions on Syria, offering the country an opportunity for economic recovery and signalling a pivot in American Middle East policy. He also urged Iran to return to nuclear negotiations, though his call for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords was met with caution, largely due to Israel’s war on Gaza.

The US and Saudi Arabia signed a record defence sales agreement valued at nearly $142 billion, providing Saudi Arabia with equipment and services from more than a dozen US firms.

In parallel, Crown Prince Mohammed pledged $600 billion in Saudi investments in US sectors such as energy, infrastructure and tech over the next four years. The deals were announced at a US–Saudi Investment Forum attended by leading American chief executives, including Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

On the business front, Trump facilitated key agreements including Bechtel’s deal to expand King Salman International Airport and a partnership involving Nvidia and AMD to supply semiconductors to Saudi AI firm Humain.

All eyes on Qatar

In Doha, Mr Trump is expected to focus on enhancing economic partnerships, strengthening defence ties and advancing regional security.

Qatar, a key diplomatic player in the region, has taken a central role in Gaza ceasefire negotiations and humanitarian co-ordination, and those topics are expected to feature in the discussions.

US-led negotiations on Gaza are continuing in an effort to clinch a deal to pause the war. Sources told The National on Tuesday that talks were continuing simultaneously in Egypt and Qatar, long-time Washington allies who, along with the US, have been mediating an end to the war in Gaza since shortly after it broke out in October 2023.

With Gaza on the brink of famine, observers believe Mr Trump will aim to secure progress on access for humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Last week, his administration said it was working on a “responsible” mechanism to deliver aid without allowing it to fall into the hands of militant groups. Under this plan, Israel would not be involved in food distribution.

Still, a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza remains elusive. Without a ceasefire and the establishment of a Palestinian state, normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia remains out of reach, despite Mr Trump’s strong desire to broker such a breakthrough.

The war erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. Israel responded with a massive military campaign in Gaza, where more than 52,800 Palestinians have since been killed, and much of the territory lies in ruins.

Qatar remains the Gulf Arab nation with the most formalised security relationship with the US, hosting Al Udeid Air Base – the largest US military installation in the Middle East. The State Department has called it “indispensable” to American operations in the region.

Mr Trump’s Gulf visit has been dubbed a “trillion-dollar tour”, reflecting the enormous value of deals and memorandums of understanding being pursued across Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

While Mr Trump is securing billions in investments and defence contracts, it is clear that he is also after high-stakes geopolitical wins – something that was on full display during his Saudi stop.

Next, Mr Trump is expected to conclude his tour with a visit to the UAE, where further economic and security talks are on the agenda.

Updated: May 14, 2025, 11:34 AM