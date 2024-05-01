Dubai announces distance learning, Google criticised for cloud services – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Dubai announces distance learning for all private schools due to expected extreme weather.

Google is facing criticism for offering cloud services to Israel in partnership with Amazon.

Police assistance has been requested for the second time at a pro-Palestine student protest at Columbia University.

McDonald's reports a modest increase in quarterly profit despite a boycott stemming from the Israel-Gaza war.