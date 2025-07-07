Gaza ceasefire negotiations and Hezbollah split over disarming

Parties are back at the negotiating table to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah is reviewing a US proposal urging the group to disarm within a few months. Ashura has been marked in Lebanon for the first time since Hezbollah lost much of its power.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Crucial Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha ahead of Netanyahu's US visit

Hezbollah 'divided' over whether to scale back its arsenal amid US pressure to disarm

Lebanon's Shiite Muslims mark Ashura amid calls for Hezbollah to disarm and security threats

This episode features Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support