Gaza ceasefire negotiations and Hezbollah split over disarming

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Parties are back at the negotiating table to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah is reviewing a US proposal urging the group to disarm within a few months. Ashura has been marked in Lebanon for the first time since Hezbollah lost much of its power.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Crucial Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha ahead of Netanyahu's US visit

Brics leaders condemn attacks on Iran and tell Israel to leave Gaza
Hezbollah 'divided' over whether to scale back its arsenal amid US pressure to disarm

Lebanon's Shiite Muslims mark Ashura amid calls for Hezbollah to disarm and security threats

This episode features Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.

Updated: July 07, 2025, 3:47 AM`
