Gaza ceasefire negotiations and Hezbollah split over disarming

Parties are back at the negotiating table to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah is reviewing a US proposal urging the group to disarm within a few months. Ashura has been marked in Lebanon for the first time since Hezbollah lost much of its power.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Crucial Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha ahead of Netanyahu's US visit
Hezbollah 'divided' over whether to scale back its arsenal amid US pressure to disarm
Lebanon's Shiite Muslims mark Ashura amid calls for Hezbollah to disarm and security threats
This episode features Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.
