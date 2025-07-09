What does Oman's new income tax mean for the Gulf?

The absence of income tax has helped to attract people from around the world to move to the Gulf. But one country is set to change direction.

Oman recently announced it will be the first country in the region to introduce personal income tax.

While some countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have other types of taxes, such as VAT, on most goods and services, Oman is making history with a levy on personal income.

The tax is not set to take effect until 2028, but it has already raised questions about whether other Gulf states will follow suit.

Deepthi Nair, Assistant Business Editor, discusses the subject with David Daly, a partner at the Gulf Tax Accounting Group in the UAE.