Search for flood survivors continues in Libya, global debt down for second year – Trending

On today’s episode, survivors of the devastating floods in the Libyan city of Derna continue their desperate search for family members in the ruins of the city, as the death toll rises above 5,000.

The International Monetary Fund says global debt retreated for the second year in a row to $235 trillion last year, or $200 billion above its level in 2021.

Messaging platform, WhatsApp is launching a new feature called Channels in more than 150 countries.

FOBO, the fear of becoming obsolete, has increased in the past two years among US workers, with 22 per cent now saying they worry that technology will make their job redundant.