Menzies Aviation’s Hassan El-Houry on navigating war, airline pressures and global expansion

The war in the Middle East is putting the global aviation industry under unprecedented pressure.

Flight schedules have become unpredictable, fuel costs have soared and ticket prices have risen sharply. Yet demand for air travel remains strong, with a record five billion passengers expected to fly this year.

For Hassan El-Houry, chief executive officer of Menzies Aviation, one of the world's largest aviation services companies, the challenge is keeping operations running across 365 airports in 65 countries while airlines face a sharp squeeze on profitability.

In this episode of The Inside Brief, Manus Cranny speaks to Mr El-Houry about the impact of the conflict on global aviation and why he expects the industry to recover quickly once stability returns.

Mr El-Houry also discusses the company's ambitious expansion plans in the Middle East, particularly the UAE, following its acquisition of American aviation services company G2 Secure Staff.

He explains why Menzies is determined to compete in the region, whether an IPO is on the table, and why delays to Heathrow's third runway risk weakening Britain's position as a global aviation hub.

The conversation also turns to Mr El-Houry's remarkable journey from becoming a refugee during Iraq's invasion of Kuwait to leading a global business.

He reflects on the lessons he learnt from military service, becoming a chief executive at just 28, and why human connection and critical thinking remain indispensable in the age of AI.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.