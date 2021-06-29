Emirates travel pass, double booster warning, Abu Dhabi vaccine restrictions, 2,040 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, Abu Dhabi is to allow only vaccinated people in certain public spaces from August 20, and UAE officials warn against taking double Pfizer booster shots after the Sinopharm vaccine.

Emirates airline is to use the Iata Travel Pass app on all routes and there are celebrations in Mekele as Ethiopia declares a unilateral truce in the Tigray region.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including France vs Switzerland, US air strikes in Iraq, and the Delta plus variant.