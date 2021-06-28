Coronavirus: Only vaccinated people allowed in certain Abu Dhabi public spaces from August 20

Only vaccinated people can enter some public places in Abu Dhabi from August 20.

The move by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee was announced by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Monday.

The committee said the first phase of the plan included shopping centres, restaurants, cafes and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre "except supermarkets and pharmacies".

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing only those vaccinated to enter some public places, after vaccinating 93 per cent of target groups in the emirate and to preserve public health. pic.twitter.com/KUGz9YWqTa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 28, 2021

Also included are gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children's nurseries in the emirate.

The decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with a vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on the Al Hosn app. Nor does it apply to children aged 15 and under.

It comes after more than 93 per cent of "target groups" have been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi, authorities said.

More details are expected to be announced within the coming weeks but authorities said the move aimed to safeguard public health and curb the spread of Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi earlier this month introduced a green pass system through the Al Hosn app to enter most public spaces.

It requires people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn, the UAE's test and tracing app, to enter parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

The app is also needed to access gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes.

It was temporarily suspended on June 18 as authorities worked on a technical issue.

Authorities have not said when the green pass system will resume. But during a special Covid-19 briefing on Sunday authorities said the Al Hosn app was working as normal.

“It is currently working efficiently and effectively as usual and all users can get the results of the PCR nasal swab, DPI laser blood test and vaccination status through the application,” the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.

The same briefing heard that the highly contagious Delta variant was behind a third of cases in the UAE.

It also heard that infections had risen because because some people had not been vaccinated or were not following rules.

Officials urged everyone to take a shot and continue to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have been central to the UAE's curbing of the pandemic.

The UAE has now provided a Covid-19 vaccine to more than 71 per cent of the total population, which represents 91.8 per cent of the eligible category.

The country recorded just over 2,000 cases on Monday, sharply down from close to 4,000 in January.