Coronavirus: UAE records 2,040 new cases and 1,988 recoveries

The UAE announced 2,040 new coronavirus cases on Monday, after another 232,544 tests were carried out.

Six patients died due to underlying health conditions .

Another 1,988 patients recovered, taking the total number of people to have overcome Covid-19 in the UAE to 607,606.

There are 19,568 active cases across the country.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has recorded 628,976 cases and 1,802 deaths since the pandemic began.

More than 57 million tests have been conducted so far.

Government data showed more than 15 million vaccine doses had been administered across the country since the inoculation campaign began in December.

About one in three Covid-19 cases in the UAE are of the highly infectious Delta variant, authorities said on Sunday.

The number of deaths in the country had increased and this was attributable to the spread of mutations, people not following safety measures and failure to take the vaccine, they said.

Unvaccinated people accounted for 94 per cent of deaths .

Officials also warned people against taking two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after being fully inoculated with Sinopharm.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema) said it was aware some residents had tried for two booster shots instead of one.

People who received the Sinopharm vaccine early on are eligible for a third shot, but some have sought to get a fourth for travel purposes.

"We note that some people may insist on taking more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine than recommended, which contradicts the opinion of doctors, and which may expose them to unwanted health complications," Ncema said on Sunday.