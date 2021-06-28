UAE officials warn against taking double Pfizer booster shot after Sinopharm vaccine

Taking two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after being fully inoculated with Sinopharm's could pose a health risk, officials said.

The UAE's crisis and disaster agency said it was aware some residents had tried for two booster shots instead of one.

People who received the Sinopharm vaccine early on are eligible for a third shot, but some have sought to get a fourth for travel purposes.

We note that some people may insist on taking more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine than recommended, which contradicts the opinion of doctors National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

"We note that some people may insist on taking more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine than recommended, which contradicts the opinion of doctors, and which may expose them to unwanted health complications," the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said on Sunday.

"So we advise everyone to adhere to the opinion of the treating doctor in order to ensure their health and safety."

In Abu Dhabi, the authorities require a GP's medical assessment before they administer a booster shot.

In Dubai, this is not required and people attending clinics are asked to be honest about their vaccine status.

People planning to travel to Europe this summer would not be eligible to enter some EU countries if they had taken the Sinopharm vaccine, which is yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

____________________

Abu Dhabi vaccine and testing campaign - in pictures

Medics said the move has led the minority that were yet to be vaccinated to sign up for the shots this week Motorists queue for PCR tests at the Seha drive-through testing centre and vaccine on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. All photos by Victor Besa / The National Testing numbers shot up after the authorities brought in a system that requires people to show they are vaccinated or had a recent PCR test to enter supermarkets, malls, gyms and restaurants Drivers wait at a centre that provides both PCR nasal swab tests and coronavirus vaccine doses Shenaz Abdul Salam, 13, gives a thumbs up as he receives his first vaccine shot Staff and nurses from the Abu Dhabi public hospital group Seha urged the public to protect themselves by signing up for the vaccine A staff nurse fills in a vaccine form for a driver at the Corniche centre Mariam Al Badi, an Emirati nurse working at Seha's drive-through vaccine centre, urged everyone to take the vaccine Mariam Al Badi runs through the vaccine process with a driver on Thursday Long lines at the testing and vaccine centre on Abu Dhabi's Corniche More than 80 per cent of the UAE has been vaccinated and the government is urging people who have not had the shots to sign up Abu Dhabi residents sign up for the vaccine shots on Thursday, June 17, 2021 Abu Dhabi residents sign up for the vaccine shots on Thursday, June 17, 2021 Abu Dhabi residents sign up for the vaccine shots on Thursday, June 17, 2021 Abu Dhabi residents sign up for the vaccine shots on Thursday, June 17, 2021

____________________

That has led some people to try for two Pfizer booster shots to secure the necessary vaccine card.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, a federal government health spokeswoman, told The National that people must "check their eligibility to receive the vaccination based on the medical evaluation" set out at the vaccine centre.

Medical opinion now largely backs mixing vaccines in certain circumstances to provide a better immune response, including against new and highly transmissible variants.

Dr Gehad ElGhazali, one of the UAE's top immunologists, last week told the Arab Health conference that a single Pfizer booster, taken months after the original Sinopharm vaccine, leads to a "very strong" immune response against the coronavirus.

Clinics have also offered a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine for those who had a second dose six months earlier.

Meanwhile, the government on Sunday said that one in three Covid-19 cases in the UAE are of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The number of deaths in the country increased and this was attributable to the spread of mutations, not following rules and failing to take the vaccine, officials said.

Ninety-four per cent of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people. Only 6 per cent of people who died had received the vaccine.

The figures were released on Sunday during a Covid-19 briefing, at which the authorities stressed the importance of being fully vaccinated to ensure full protection.