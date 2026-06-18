From bagpipes to dabke: The cultural side of the World Cup

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss the cultural moments shaping the 2026 World Cup, from the opening ceremonies to viral fan experiences.

The hosts talk about the reactions to this year’s three opening ceremonies in Mexico, Canada and the US. While performances from artists including Shakira and Elyanna brought global star power, Enas and Farah consider whether the events lacked the theatrical spectacle that has defined some of the tournament’s most memorable openings.

They also highlight some of the best fan culture moments. Farah talks about supporters of her native Scotland bringing kilts, bagpipes and football songs to American cities. Enas shares her excitement about her country, Jordan, taking part in the World Cup for the first time, and seeing fans dancing dabke in public.

But one of the most heart-warming stories to have captured the world’s attention comes from the small Midwestern town of Lawrence, Kansas, where residents have embraced Algeria’s national team. The hosts reflect on the power of the World Cup to celebrate community and to encourage cultural exchange.