The seven funniest viral moments from the World Cup so far

World Cups are about more than goals and results. Every tournament develops its own cast of unexpected stars and memorable side stories, with social media ensuring the funniest, strangest and most heartwarming moments can spread around the world in minutes.

The 2026 tournament is only in its opening days, yet fans have already embraced everything from a German tourist's love affair with Waffle House to a Kansas college town adopting Algeria as its second football team.

Here are seven viral moments that have captured the internet's attention so far.

Germany's favourite American road trip

German football fan Freddy has become one of the World Cup's first breakout stars despite not kicking a ball. Travelling across the US en route to matches, he has documented every stop on social media, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers eager to watch him discover America one chain restaurant at a time.

Freddy's enthusiasm for everyday American life has become the joke. Taco Bell was described as “the holy land”, a late-night Waffle House visit earned a glowing review, and Buc-ee's left him in disbelief.

He has posted excited dispatches from Walmart, Wendy's and Chili's, while marvelling at Atlanta's greenery and struggling to choose a drink from a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine. As one social media user observed: “Man is having the most regular time and loving it.”

Lawrence, Kansas adopts Algeria

When Algeria selected Lawrence, Kansas, as its World Cup base camp, few expected the city to embrace the team quite so enthusiastically. Yet within days, the Midwestern college town had become one of the tournament's most unexpected feel-good stories.

Hundreds of supporters attended an open training session at Rock Chalk Park, with children wearing Algerian face paint, supporters draped in green, white and red flags, and University of Kansas band, the Marching Jayhawks, performing Algeria's national anthem before training began.

The story has gone viral because of the genuine affection that has developed between the city and its temporary guests. Videos show residents thanking Algeria for choosing Lawrence, while one young Kansan told reporters he felt “Algerian” after spending time among supporters.

South Korea's growing friendship with Mexico

Mexicans have welcomed South Korean fans across host cities, even joining them in Gangnam Style performances. EPA Info

The friendship between South Korean and Mexican supporters is one of football's more unusual alliances, and the 2026 World Cup has brought it back into the spotlight. Across Mexico's host cities, videos have emerged showing fans from both countries sharing food, songs and celebrations before either side has even kicked a ball.

The bond dates back to South Korea's famous victory over Germany at the 2018 World Cup, which helped Mexico progress to the knockout stages. Eight years later, Mexican fans have not forgotten. Supporters have been filmed chanting “Korea, Korea, Korea” in the streets, while another viral clip showed fans from both nations performing Psy's Gangnam Style together in a crowded bar.

Three red cards and a referee nobody could understand

Opening matches are usually cautious affairs. Mexico's victory over South Africa was anything but. The tournament opener descended into chaos with three red cards, prompting jokes online that the World Cup had skipped the group-stage pleasantries and gone straight to knockout-round drama.

The match produced another viral moment when Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio used Fifa's new stadium announcement system to explain a VAR decision. Many viewers claimed they could barely understand what he was saying, sparking a wave of parody subtitles, fake translations and reaction videos. Some supporters joked that the explanation only made the decision more confusing.

Erling Haaland becomes a hockey fan

Most players spend the days before a World Cup opener resting or studying opponents. Erling Haaland spent his watching ice hockey. The Norwegian striker attended game five of the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Raleigh, North Carolina, alongside several teammates before his country's first World Cup appearance since 1998.

When Haaland appeared on the giant screen, he enthusiastically waved a Carolina Hurricanes rally towel and instantly became a viral hit. The sight of one of football's most feared forwards looking like an excited hockey fan delighted social media and offered a reminder of the unique experiences created by a North American World Cup. Usually seen terrorising defenders in the Premier League, Haaland looked more like a tourist enjoying a night out with friends.

The referee camera that looked straight out of science fiction

Fifa's new referee-mounted camera has delivered some fascinating footage, but it is the appearance of the technology that really captured the internet's attention. During the opening match, referee Sampaio's collection of cameras, microphones and communication devices turned him into one of the tournament's first meme stars.

Fans compared the Brazilian official to a cyborg, a drone operator and a video game character, while edited images exaggerated the amount of equipment he appeared to be carrying. Others joked he looked less like a referee and more like a one-man television production crew.

Opening ceremony backlash

The opening ceremony drew praise for its celebration of Mexican culture, but criticism for its lack of scale. PA Wire Info

Every World Cup opening ceremony divides opinion, and Mexico City's spectacle proved no different. While many praised the performances by Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin and Mana, others questioned whether the event matched the scale associated with previous World Cup opening ceremonies.

The National’s resident music critic Saeed Saeed described the ceremony as “bright and zippy … perhaps a bit too zippy”, ultimately concluding that it felt “a tad undercooked”.

Social media quickly filled with memes, reaction posts and criticism, while some fans compared it unfavourably to previous World Cup opening ceremonies.