Q&A replay: Which Arab team can go the furthest at World Cup 2026?

It's the biggest World Cup. It is also probably the most political tournament in football history.

Over the next 39 days, 104 football matches will take place across the US, Canada and Mexico. The contingent from the region is also supersized with eight Arab and North African nations among the 48 teams plotting their path to the final in New Jersey on July 19.

Build-up to the tournament has been fraught with off-field politics. Iran is at war with one of the hosts. The US has denied visas to spectators – and even Fifa referees. For those who can enter the country, there are questions over the surging costs of attending matches.

Hosted by The National's Mina Rzouki, our panel – which comprises sports editor Steve Luckings, business correspondent Kyle Fitzgerald in Washington and football correspondent and author Andy Mitten – discussed the politics and economics around the World Cup. The panel also talks about which of the eight Arab nations can go the furthest and who will spring the biggest shock.