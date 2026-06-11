From mish momkin to ya salam, the Arabic World Cup commentary phrases every fan should know

In many ways, Arabic football commentary is its own genre; it is built on passion, theatre and colloquial dialects that stretch from North Africa to the Gulf.

That diversity will be heard when the 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday with Arabic commentators playing almost as important a role as the stars on the pitch.

With all 104 matches broadcast across the region on streaming platform Tod by beIN, viewers will hear a range of Arabic voices carrying the action, excitement, joy and anguish of the competition.

The broadcaster states its commentators will hail from across the region, from Algeria and Morocco to Egypt and the UAE.

With that in mind, here are some of the colourful phrases you are likely to hear during matches.

1. Ya nahar abyad

You don't get a more Egyptian expression of amazement than this.

Literally meaning "oh, what a white day", ya nahar abyad expresses incredulity, shock or disbelief after a brilliant goal, a great show of skill or a shocking turn of events.

2. Ya rabaah

Translated to "oh, my Lord" or "oh, heavens", ya rabaah is one of Arabic commentary's more theatrical phrases.

It is often used by North African commentators as an exclamation after a world-class goal, an impossible save or an amazing passage of play.

3. Ya ghaddar

This Gulf expression literally means "oh, you treacherous one".

Gulf commentators can be fiercely pro-Arab when it comes to regional matches and they do not always hide behind a sense of objectivity. Ya ghaddar describes a skilful act of deception, such as a shot that wrong-foots the goalkeeper, a deft turn that beats a defender or a piece of the dark arts of the game.

4. Seer seer seer

Seer seer seer is popular cheer in Moroccan Arabic. Getty Images Info

A Moroccan football favourite, seer seer seer simply means "go, go, go".

You will probably hear it coming from the sheer volume of the terraces rather than from the commentator. When Morocco launch a dashing counter-attack and speed down the pitch, this is the expression used to pull the team forward and tell them to keep going.

5. Kobri

In Egyptian Arabic, kobri means "bridge". In football, it means a nutmeg.

It is when a player, through a great piece of skill, puts the ball through an opponent's legs as if it were passing through a bridge.

6. Taqtaqah

Tunisia’s Aissa Laidouni battles France’s Eduardo Camavinga for possession during the 2022 Fifa World Cup match at Education City Stadium. Taqtaqah describes quick, sharp passing and rapid exchanges of play. Getty Images Info

Literally referring to clicking or clacking sounds, taqtaqah is used to describe a quick, rapid interchange of play.

On the pitch, it means a combination of short passes. You might hear it when teams play with a Latin American style, moving the ball quickly through one-touch passing. It can be said with admiration, but also as a boast.

7. Loafah

This term is the Iraqi version of "bend it like Beckham", used to refer to David Beckham's famous curling free kicks. Loafah refers to a wonderful cross, a curling free kick or a shot that bends through the air.

8. Ya m'allam

Meaning "oh, master" or "oh, teacher", ya m'allam is also used in Arab pop culture and everyday life. During the match, it is used to praise a player who is not only skillful, but has real tactical acumen. It suits the playmaker of the team or the midfielder who controls the rhythm of the match.

9. An-nashama

An-nashama is one of the nicknames of the Jordan national football team, which will be making its World Cup debut this year. Reuters Info

With Jordan making their World Cup debut, an-nashama will be heard a lot during the tournament. One of the nicknames of Jordan's national football team, it means "the brave men" or "the chivalrous ones", speaking to courage, dignity and determination.

10. Ya rajul

Literally meaning "oh, man", ya rajul is used everywhere in the Arab world.

It can also express disbelief at a great piece of play or frustration when a striker misses an open goal, a defender makes a mistake, or a team keeps making the same errors on the pitch.

11. Shal-ha

Literally meaning "he lifted it" or "he removed it", the term shal-ha is used when the ball is cleared from the danger zone by a defender or goalkeeper. It can describe a save, a clearance or a moment when the ball looked as if it was about to go in.

12. Darbakah

Darbakah means confusion, chaos or a scramble.

When the ball is bouncing around the penalty area, and no one can clear it properly, the play is in a state of darbakah. It is the kind of messy moment when there are bodies in the box, a poor clearance, a loose ball and everyone is waiting for someone to finally get it away or put it in.

13. Ghattas

Ghattas literally means a diver.

It is a disparaging term for a player who throws himself to the ground too easily to draw a foul. It is used as a sarcastic or angry accusation.

14. Shorba

In Egyptian Arabic, shorba means soup and is used on the pitch to evoke a defence so weak and disorganised that it leaks goals. If a team is easy to play through and the defence has lost shape, someone will eventually say it has become shorba.

15. Ya salam

Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates scoring his second goal during the 2024 AFC Asian Cup final against Jordan at Lusail Stadium. Reuters Info

Ya salam is used across Arabic for something beautiful or amazing.

Commentators use it to express delight for a great piece of skill, a delicate finish or a pass so precise that, no matter who you support, you have to say "ya salam".

16. Ya lahwy

Ya lahwy is an Egyptian cry of shock, dismay or disbelief, and it goes back to the golden age of Egyptian cinema.

Like on screen, the on-pitch action is used when something goes very wrong: a penalty is given in the last minute, a great chance is wasted, or a goal comes out of nowhere.

17. Shu hal darba

A Levantine phrase meaning "what a strike", shu hal darba is made for long-range goals.

It is used when a goal comes from distance, or when a shot is hit with the power of a rocket.

18. Ya hala

In the Gulf, ya hala is a greeting meaning "hello" or "welcome". On match day, it is used to herald the arrival of a wonderful goal, especially one that arrives at the perfect time.

19. Ya balawi

Ya balawi means something close to "oh calamity". It is used when a goal comes from disastrous play, a goalkeeper howler or a team's abject performance. It can carry disgust as much as surprise.

20. Ya khsara

Ya khsara means "what a pity" or "what a shame".

It is the great sigh of Arabic football commentary. It can be used when a chance is wasted, or when the caller is so disillusioned that he just wants the game to end.

21. Allah aleik

Allah aleik is used to describe the individual brilliance of a player, such as Brazil's Richarlison's second goal during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match against Serbia. Getty Images Info

Literally meaning "God upon you", Allah aleik is a phrase of praise.

It is used to describe the individual brilliance of a player, whether through a great touch, a clever pass, a piece of skill or a confident finish.

22. Hasbuna allah wa ni'mal wakeel

This phrase is lifted from a religious expression meaning "sufficient for us is Allah, and He is the best disposer of affairs".

When uttered during a match, it is often with resignation, denoting that a team is having an absolutely horrible time on the pitch. They are probably getting smashed, the scoreline is embarrassing and the only thing left to do is pray to God to make it stop.

23. Remontada

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina during the 2022 Fifa World Cup match against Mexico at Lusail Stadium, a moment that helped revive their campaign. Remontada is used in Arabic commentary for a dramatic comeback. Getty Images Info

Remontada is not an Arabic word, but it has made its way into Arabic commentary.

Borrowed from Spanish, it means the great comeback and is used to describe a team that has snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

24. Harq a'saab

When you are on tenterhooks watching your team maintain a lead or push for a comeback, chances are you are in a state of harq a'saab.

Literally meaning "burning of nerves", the phrase is deployed by the agonised commentator to channel the tension and drama of the match.

25. Mish momkin

The phrase is closely associated with Omani commentator Khalil Al-Balushi and translates to "not possible". It is used for a last-minute winning goal or a dramatic moment changing the course of the match.

26. Hadaf qatil

Hadaf qatil can also refer to a goal that can dampen spirits. Reuters Info

Hadaf qatil means that "killer goal" that rises or dampens spirits. It can be the goal that seals the win, often coming at a period where the opposition is gaining confidence.