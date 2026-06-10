World Cup 2026 analysis: Who are the favourites and why?

Anticipation is building as the 2026 World Cup kicks off in North America on Thursday. Lionel Messi and Argentina will be defending the crown they secured in Qatar four years ago after beating France in the final. Below we rank the countries that will be favourites to secure the title this summer.
1. Spain
Fifa Ranking: 2
Best tournament: Winners in 2010
The reigning European champions are an obvious choice as they look to extend their continental reign to global domination. In Luis de la Fuente they have a coach who has experienced winning at major tournaments, having led Spain to European Championship glory at under-19, under-21 and senior levels. His squad has immense strength in depth from goalkeeper to attack, including the world's finest midfield anchor in Manchester City's Rodri and most exciting winger in Lamine Yamal of Barcelona – although the latter's hamstring injury going into the tournament is a slight concern.
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2. France
Fifa Ranking: 3
Best tournament: Winners in 1998 and 2018
Runners-up last time out, coach Didier Deschamps will be hoping to go one step better in North America as his 14-year reign comes to an end, having already written his name into the history books for being one of only three men to win the tournament as a player and coach. His attacking options are frightening with the likes of Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe all in the mix. At the other end of the pitch, centre-backs William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano have just enjoyed impressive campaigns for respective club sides Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
3. Argentina
Fifa Ranking: 1
Best tournament: Winners in 1978, 1986 and 2022
Coach Lionel Scaloni is targeting back-to-back world titles to go with his 2021 and 2024 Copa America crowns. As always, all eyes will be on captain Lionel Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament and goes into what will be a record-breaking sixth finals. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are two superb centre-forward options, while they will also have a dynamic midfield that includes Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez. Defensive form and fitness concerns over the likes of Cristian Romero and Nicolas Tagliafico could be a hindrance.
4. Portugal
Fifa Ranking: 5
Best tournament: Third in 1966
Cristiano Ronaldo will inevitably hog the spotlight as he joins old rival Messi in being selected for a sixth finals, but the Al Nassr striker will be hoping to break his eight-game drought in World Cup knockout football. However, write the 41-year-old off at your peril, and there are other major talents in Roberto Martinez's squad. Joao Neves and Vitinha formed the midfield fulcrum of Paris Saint-Germain's successive Uefa Champions League triumphs, Bruno Fernandes has just broken the Premier League assist record with Manchester United, while Martinez has urged the team to “fight for Diogo Jota’s dream” following the Portuguese star's death in a car crash last year.
5. England
Fifa Ranking: 4
Best tournament: Winners in 1966
Having come tantalisingly close to ending their trophy drought under Gareth Southgate, England turned to German coach Thomas Tuchel to finally guide the team over the finishing line this time. Leading the charge again will be all-time top scorer Harry Kane who has just enjoyed the season of his life at Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals. Tuchel has a wealth of attacking options with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford battling for starting spots. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson should provide a top-quality midfield base. The only worry is the lack of clarity in who starts in Tuchel's back four.
6. Brazil
Fifa Ranking: 6
Best tournament: Winners in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
The most successful team in World Cup history are without a title since winning the 2019 Copa America, and arrive on the back of their worst qualification campaign. But they have one of the all-time great managers in Carlo Ancelotti, two top-level centre-backs in Gabriel and Marquinhos, as well as exciting attacking options in the likes of Vinicius Junior and Raphinha. Question marks remain over whether 34-year-old Casemiro's stamina will last after a gruelling, if successful, last season in the English top flight. The late call-up of midfielder Ederson, who is set to replace Casemiro at Manchester United, might prove a blessing in disguise.
7. Germany
Fifa Ranking: 10
Best tournament: Winners as West Germany in 1954, 1974, 1990 and as Germany in 2014
Steeped in World Cup history but have not played a knockout match since lifting the trophy at Brazil 2014, Julian Nagelsmann's side head into the finals with a point to prove. Germany lost their opening qualification game in Slovakia, but then won the next five, scoring 16 and conceding just one. They will have the great Manuel Neuer in goal – with the 40-year-old having come out of international retirement – while their big strength lies in the attacking creativity of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, although the latter is still building fitness after breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle at last summer's Fifa Club World Cup with Bayern Munich.
8. Netherlands
Fifa Ranking: 8
Best tournament: Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010
The World Cup's nearly men - as three-time losing finalists - have a strong core this time around with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo, while Donyell Malen has just finished as second top scorer in Serie A after a sensational loan spell with AS Roma – scoring 14 times in 18 games – that earned him a permanent move. Ronald Koeman's side went into the June warm-up games on the back of a 14-game unbeaten run having topped their qualification group, scoring 27 goals across eight matches.