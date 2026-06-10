World Cup 2026 analysis: Who are the favourites and why?

Anticipation is building as the 2026 World Cup kicks off in North America on Thursday. Lionel Messi and Argentina will be defending the crown they secured in Qatar four years ago after beating France in the final. Below we rank the countries that will be favourites to secure the title this summer.

1. Spain

Fifa Ranking: 2

Best tournament: Winners in 2010

The reigning European champions are an obvious choice as they look to extend their continental reign to global domination. In Luis de la Fuente they have a coach who has experienced winning at major tournaments, having led Spain to European Championship glory at under-19, under-21 and senior levels. His squad has immense strength in depth from goalkeeper to attack, including the world's finest midfield anchor in Manchester City's Rodri and most exciting winger in Lamine Yamal of Barcelona – although the latter's hamstring injury going into the tournament is a slight concern.

Spain win Euro 2024 – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Spain players celebrate after beating England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14, 2024. Getty Images Info

Spain captain Alvaro Morata celebrates with the trophy after their 2-1 win over England. AP Info

Spain celebrate after their victory. Reuters Info

Mikel Oyarzabal, right, celebrates with Nico Williams after scoring Spain's winner against England. AP Info

Jude Bellingham of England looks dejected as Spain's Dani Olmo and Daniel Carvajal celebrate. Getty Images Info

The Spanish players celebrate after the final whistle. PA Info

England's Harry Kane commiserates teammate Jude Bellingham after the match. PA Info

England manager Gareth Southgate applauds the fans after losing to Spain. Getty Images Info

Spain substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scores their second goal. Reuters Info

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring Spain's second goal. Getty Images Info

Mikel Oyarzabal finishes past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Getty Images Info

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Nico Williams. Getty Images Info

England substitute Cole Palmer scores to make it 1-1 in 73rd minute. Getty Images Info

England's Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring. Reuters Info

England's Cole Palmer finishes past Spain keeper Unai Simon. Reuters Info

Nico Williams celebrates after putting Spain 1-0 up in the 47th minute. Getty Images Info

Nico Williams celebrates after scoring for Spain. Getty Images Info

Nico Williams scores for Spain despite the attempted block from England defender Kyle Walker. Getty Images Info

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal combined for Spain's opener. Getty Images Info

Nico Williams after scoring for Spain. Getty Images Info

England's Phil Foden has a shot on goal just before half-time that is saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. Getty Images Info

England defender John Stones tackles Spain's Nico Williams. AP Info

England captain Harry Kane is shown a yellow card by referee Francois Letexier after a foul on Fabian Ruiz. Getty Images Info

England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo intercepts the ball. AP Info

Spain midfielder Rodri controls the ball. AP Info

Referee Francois Letexier books Dani Olmo of Spain for fouling England's Declan Rice. Getty Images Info

England's Bukayo Saka under pressure from Lamine Yamal of Spain. AFP Info

Spain's starting XI before the game. AP Info

England's starting XI before the match. AP Info

























































2. France

Fifa Ranking: 3

Best tournament: Winners in 1998 and 2018

Runners-up last time out, coach Didier Deschamps will be hoping to go one step better in North America as his 14-year reign comes to an end, having already written his name into the history books for being one of only three men to win the tournament as a player and coach. His attacking options are frightening with the likes of Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe all in the mix. At the other end of the pitch, centre-backs William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano have just enjoyed impressive campaigns for respective club sides Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

3. Argentina

Fifa Ranking: 1

Best tournament: Winners in 1978, 1986 and 2022

Coach Lionel Scaloni is targeting back-to-back world titles to go with his 2021 and 2024 Copa America crowns. As always, all eyes will be on captain Lionel Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament and goes into what will be a record-breaking sixth finals. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are two superb centre-forward options, while they will also have a dynamic midfield that includes Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez. Defensive form and fitness concerns over the likes of Cristian Romero and Nicolas Tagliafico could be a hindrance.

4. Portugal

Fifa Ranking: 5

Best tournament: Third in 1966

Cristiano Ronaldo will inevitably hog the spotlight as he joins old rival Messi in being selected for a sixth finals, but the Al Nassr striker will be hoping to break his eight-game drought in World Cup knockout football. However, write the 41-year-old off at your peril, and there are other major talents in Roberto Martinez's squad. Joao Neves and Vitinha formed the midfield fulcrum of Paris Saint-Germain's successive Uefa Champions League triumphs, Bruno Fernandes has just broken the Premier League assist record with Manchester United, while Martinez has urged the team to “fight for Diogo Jota’s dream” following the Portuguese star's death in a car crash last year.

5. England

Fifa Ranking: 4

Best tournament: Winners in 1966

Having come tantalisingly close to ending their trophy drought under Gareth Southgate, England turned to German coach Thomas Tuchel to finally guide the team over the finishing line this time. Leading the charge again will be all-time top scorer Harry Kane who has just enjoyed the season of his life at Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals. Tuchel has a wealth of attacking options with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford battling for starting spots. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson should provide a top-quality midfield base. The only worry is the lack of clarity in who starts in Tuchel's back four.

6. Brazil

Fifa Ranking: 6

Best tournament: Winners in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

The most successful team in World Cup history are without a title since winning the 2019 Copa America, and arrive on the back of their worst qualification campaign. But they have one of the all-time great managers in Carlo Ancelotti, two top-level centre-backs in Gabriel and Marquinhos, as well as exciting attacking options in the likes of Vinicius Junior and Raphinha. Question marks remain over whether 34-year-old Casemiro's stamina will last after a gruelling, if successful, last season in the English top flight. The late call-up of midfielder Ederson, who is set to replace Casemiro at Manchester United, might prove a blessing in disguise.

7. Germany

Fifa Ranking: 10

Best tournament: Winners as West Germany in 1954, 1974, 1990 and as Germany in 2014

Steeped in World Cup history but have not played a knockout match since lifting the trophy at Brazil 2014, Julian Nagelsmann's side head into the finals with a point to prove. Germany lost their opening qualification game in Slovakia, but then won the next five, scoring 16 and conceding just one. They will have the great Manuel Neuer in goal – with the 40-year-old having come out of international retirement – while their big strength lies in the attacking creativity of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, although the latter is still building fitness after breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle at last summer's Fifa Club World Cup with Bayern Munich.

8. Netherlands

Fifa Ranking: 8

Best tournament: Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010

The World Cup's nearly men - as three-time losing finalists - have a strong core this time around with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo, while Donyell Malen has just finished as second top scorer in Serie A after a sensational loan spell with AS Roma – scoring 14 times in 18 games – that earned him a permanent move. Ronald Koeman's side went into the June warm-up games on the back of a 14-game unbeaten run having topped their qualification group, scoring 27 goals across eight matches.