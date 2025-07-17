Is it a bird? Superman and 'winged' Zayed National Museum

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews give a preview of the Zayed National Museum which is set to open in December.

The building has already become a landmark of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District. Its five steel structures are shaped like feathers, inspired by the country’s tradition of falconry, and the museum itself will tell the story of the UAE over 300,000 years.

Enas and Farah highlight some of the main galleries to visit and notable pieces to view, including a full-scale replica of a Bronze Age Magan boat and an Iron Age stamp etched with a camel motif.

On the big screen, James Gunn’s new Superman has audiences drawing parallels between its storyline and real-life events. Social media users have drawn links from the film to Israel’s war in Gaza, with references to military might and political dynamics. Farah has watched the film and talks to Enas about the scenes that appear to resemble the conflict.

