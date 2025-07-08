Superman is an immigrant: James Gunn's political stance sparks controversy

Superman director James Gunn has stepped on a hot-button topic in the US after likening the superhero to an immigrant.

“Superman is the story of America,” Gunn told The Times over the weekend. “An immigrant who came from another place and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Gunn's comment courted controversy among right-wing commentators and supporters of US President Donald Trump's sweeping anti-immigration policies, which have sparked nationwide protests.

“We don’t go to the movie theatre to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology on to us,” said Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News host and former campaign manager for Trump.

From left, Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and James Gunn on the set of Superman. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Meanwhile, Fox News host Laura Ingraham shared a link to the Gunn interview on X and commented: “Another film we won't be seeing.”

Created in the US in 1938 by Jewish immigrants, writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, Superman is one of the world's most beloved superheroes. His origin story tells of an alien who crash-lands on Earth after his fictional planet is destroyed, and who is adopted by humans. Gunn's latest big-screen take, starring David Corenswet as Superman, delves into that backstory. It has already received rave reviews from early screenings.

The film is scheduled to release across the Middle East on Thursday.

Gunn anticipated the backlash in his Times interview, acknowledging that the film would be interpreted differently across political divides.

“Yes, it's about politics,” he said. “But on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what – which is what Superman believes – or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

The film comes out “at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people's goodness”, he added.

“I'm telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online.”

Responding to the controversy on Monday at the film's premiere in Hollywood, Gunn, who is also the co-chairman of DC Studios, told Variety that he didn't have “anything to say to anybody” spreading negativity about the film.

“I’m not here to judge people,” he said. “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Gunn's brother, actor Sean Gunn, who also stars in the film, doubled down on his sibling's earlier comments.

“We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant and, yes, the people we support in this country are immigrants, and if you don’t like that, you’re not American,” Sean, who plays supervillain Maxwell Lord, told Variety. “People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

