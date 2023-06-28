Who are new Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan?

James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

The DC Studios co-chair, who is also writing and directing Superman: Legacy for July 2025, tweeted about the casting on Tuesday.

"They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people," Gunn shared, along with an article from The Hollywood Reporter announcing the casting.

There has been much speculation over who would fill Superman’s shoes after Henry Cavill’s decade playing the character on the big screen. Corenswet reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney.

Given Superman's status in pop culture, the role is considered one of the most high-profile and highly scrutinised.

Besides Cavill, Superman has previously been played on the big screen by Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh.

Who is David Corenswet?

David Corenswet at the premiere of HBO mini-series We Own This City in 2022 in New York City. AFP

A Philadelphia native, the actor is best known for his role in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician and Hollywood, as an aspiring actor. He also starred in HBO crime drama We Own This City, which was released last year.

More recently, Corenswet played a theatre owner who gets mixed up with Mia Goth’s aspiring actress in Ti West’s slasher film Pearl.

He will next appear in the Apple series Lady in the Lake and a sequel to the 1996 film Twister called Twisters, scheduled to be released next year.

Who is Rachel Brosnahan?

Rachel Brosnahan at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 11, 2023. AFP

Brosnahan is the more well-known of the two having recently concluded her run leading Amazon Prime Video show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel for five seasons. Her portrayal of Midge Maisel earned her an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards.

Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were among the actors reportedly also testing for the Lois Lane role.

What will Superman: Legacy be about?

Gunn has said the new Superman film will deal with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, mid-western upbringing as Clark Kent. It's an angle, he added, that's his "way in" to the beloved superhero's story.

Superman: Legacy is part of the new slate of films announced by Gunn after taking on the role of co-chief executive of DC Studios, along with Peter Safran.

Gunn was hired alongside veteran producer Safran last year to help revamp Warner Bros’s DC strategy. Their ambitious 10-year plan kicks off with Superman: Legacy, with which they aim to connect characters across the DC Universe.

The announcement of the new Superman film came after it was disclosed that Cavill would not be returning to reprise the role in the new phase of the franchise.

“I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am,” Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

– Agencies contributed to this report