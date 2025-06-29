James Gunn’s Superman influences: What to watch and read before film hits cinemas

When James Gunn’s Superman soars into cinemas on July 10, the skies above Metropolis won’t be the only thing getting a second look. The film doesn’t just reboot the world’s most recognisable superhero – it launches a whole new chapter for DC, one that’s aiming to mix reverence with reinvention.

With David Corenswet donning the cape and flanked by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Nathan Fillion and Wendell Pierce, Gunn’s take already feels distinct – familiar, but not safe. And if the early trailers are anything to go by, it’s clear the filmmaker is wearing his influences proudly on his sleeve.

Gunn has never been shy about the stories that shaped him, and this Superman seems stitched together from decades of comics, cinema and Saturday morning serials. So whether you’re a diehard fan scanning each frame for deep cuts, or a newcomer wondering where to begin, here’s a guide to what to read and watch before Superman lands.

Superman #1

Cover illustration of the comic book Action Comics No. 1 featuring the first appearance of the character Superman (here lifting a car) June 1938. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Published in 1939 by DC Comics (then called National Comics), the cover of Superman #1 is one of the most memorable images in comic book history. Drawn by Joe Shuster, it features Superman lifting a green car above his head while people flee in panic, capturing the excitement and novelty of the character.

During the production of the film, Gunn shared the image of the cover on social media, hinting that he was taking the character back to his roots.

This particular influence – which presents him as a hopeful, grounded figure – runs counter to more recent Superman depictions, especially Henry Cavill's dark and brooding loner in director Zack Snyder's films.

All-Star Superman

All-Star Superman. Photo: DC Comics

All-Star Superman is a critically acclaimed 12-issue series published between 2005 and 2008, written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Frank Quitely. It offers an emotionally resonant portrayal of Superman as he confronts his impending death, brought on by overexposure to solar radiation. The story balances warmth, wit and imagination, celebrating both his humanity and his extraordinary powers.

James Gunn has frequently cited the series as a major influence on the film, and its impact is already evident in the released footage. This version of Superman, while far stronger than his enemies, is also vulnerable – relying at times on help from his loyal dog Krypto and the robotic assistants in his Fortress of Solitude.

Superman: The Animated Series

Superman The Animated Series. Photo: WB

Inspired by the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series is a celebrated part of the DC Animated Universe created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini. Airing from 1996 to 2000, the show presents a thoughtful version of Superman, blending action with strong storytelling, exciting animation and emotional depth.

The the new film’s trailers reveal glimpses of the show’s distinct Art Deco style, especially in the architecture and feel of Metropolis. The animated series was also instrumental in introducing many characters in the Superman universe to a wider audience, including Brainiac and Darkseid.

Superman: The Mad Scientist

Released in 1941, Superman: The Mad Scientist was the first of the Fleischer Studios’ animated shorts – and marked the Man of Steel’s official screen debut. Just ten minutes long, the short sees Superman saving Metropolis from a deranged inventor armed with a destructive energy cannon.

Despite its brevity, the animation captures Superman’s powers with striking clarity – from bending steel to deflecting projectiles mid-air. It also helped define the Art Deco aesthetic now closely associated with Metropolis, setting a visual tone that continues to influence the character’s world.

This version of Superman is stoic and unwavering – a figure of near-mythic strength who doesn’t falter, even in the face of danger. Quietly, it laid the foundation for how generations would come to see him.

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come. Photo: DC Comics

Kingdom Come is a landmark 1996 graphic novel set in a dystopian future of the DC Universe, written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Alex Ross. It follows an older Superman who emerges from self-imposed exile to confront a new generation of reckless, morally ambiguous heroes and villains.

Celebrated for its mature and philosophical take on superhero mythology, the story explores themes of legacy, power and responsibility. Ross’s hyper-realistic painting style has previously influenced the look of Zack Snyder’s DC films – but in Gunn’s case, it’s the costume designs from Kingdom Come that appear to inform the aesthetic of his Superman.

Smallville

Tom Welling in Smallville. Photo: The CW Television Network

Smallville aired from 2001 to 2011, chronicling the formative years of Clark Kent before he officially becomes Superman. Framed as a coming-of-age story, the series follows a young Clark as he grapples with friendships, school and the growing weight of his destiny.

The show also reimagined Lex Luthor as a complex and conflicted character, portrayed memorably by Michael Rosenbaum. His performance has had a lasting impact – including on Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex in James Gunn’s upcoming film.

Speaking to Rosenbaum on a podcast, Hoult credited the actor as his first introduction to the character. “I think the first ever Lex I saw was you. I love your portrayal – it’s the best,” he said. “You inhabit him with such depth and charm. And that ability to switch, which makes him dangerous and formidable – I just loved what you did.”

Top Gun: Maverick

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick. " (Paramount Pictures via AP)

At first glance, Top Gun: Maverick – the legacy sequel to the 1986 film directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Tom Cruise – might not seem like an obvious influence on a Superman film. But its groundbreaking aerial cinematography has left a clear mark.

Speaking to the press earlier this year, James Gunn explained that capturing Superman in flight posed a major technical challenge. To overcome it, the production borrowed techniques from Top Gun: Maverick, particularly its innovative use of drones.

“We took a lot from films like Top Gun: Maverick,” Gunn said. “We shot much of our action with actual drones flying in and around Superman and the people he’s flying with – The Engineer and whoever else he’s fighting up in the air.”

Much of that was done on soundstages using next-generation drones piloted by some of the world’s top operators, allowing Gunn to bring a visceral realism to Superman’s aerial sequences.

Justice League Unlimited

Justice League Unlimited is the follow-up to the acclaimed Justice League animated series, and widely regarded as one of the finest explorations of the DC Universe on screen. Expanding the original roster, the show introduced a wide range of heroes – including Green Arrow, Black Canary, The Question and Huntress – while deepening the philosophical and moral themes that defined its predecessor.

James Gunn has confirmed via a post on X that the series has been a key influence on the interconnected DC universe he is building – with Superman as its foundation. That influence is already visible in the trailers, which reveal the inclusion of characters such as Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Green Lantern and Metamorpho – all staples of the Justice League Unlimited ensemble.

Much like the animated series, Gunn’s approach appears to prioritise character dynamics and ideological tension over spectacle alone – suggesting a Superman film that may be as much about the team around him as the man himself.

Visit Abu Dhabi culinary team's top Emirati restaurants in Abu Dhabi Yadoo’s House Restaurant & Cafe For the karak and Yoodo's house platter with includes eggs, balaleet, khamir and chebab bread. Golden Dallah For the cappuccino, luqaimat and aseeda. Al Mrzab Restaurant For the shrimp murabian and Kuwaiti options including Kuwaiti machboos with kebab and spicy sauce. Al Derwaza For the fish hubul, regag bread, biryani and special seafood soup.

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

INFO

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E470hp%2C%20338kW%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20620Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh491%2C500%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Nope' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jordan%20Peele%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Keke%20Palmer%2C%20Brandon%20Perea%2C%20Steven%20Yeun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.