What is a foreign film production anyway?

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss Palestinian poet and writer Mosab Abu Toha, who won a Pulitzer Prize this week. He was recognised for his essays on life in war-torn Gaza, which reflect the hardships faced by Palestinians under Israeli siege.
The hosts also review the most notable looks from this week’s Met Gala, where celebrities dressed to the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
It has been an eventful week, starting off with an announcement by US President Donald Trump that he would authorise a 100 per cent tariff on movies produced outside America. Enas and Farah discuss how a move like this could impact big Hollywood productions coming to the region, where attractive cashback rebates have drawn in major projects in recent years.
On the entertainment front, the UAE’s music and comedy season promises an action packed summer. The hosts share some of the events they are most excited to see, including musical favourite Mamma Mia! and the return of star comedian Dave Chappelle.
