How Abu Dhabi is attracting Hollywood

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews share some of their picks from The National’s list of the 50 most important Arabic novels of the 21st century.

The compilation reflects the diversity of the region’s modern literary scene and the influential authors whose works have impacted audiences near and far. Enas talks about the impression Alaa Al Aswany's The Yacoubian Building left on her and draws attention to the message behind Frankenstein in Baghdad, set in post-US invasion Iraq.

Farah highlights the award-winning novel A Mask, the Colour of the Sky by imprisoned Palestinian author Basim Khandaqji. She also discusses Maha Gargash’s book That Other Me, about a prominent Emirati family consumed by secrets and betrayals.

This week the hosts also take a close look at how Abu Dhabi is incentivising big Hollywood productions to film in the emirate. A cashback rebate scheme launched more than a decade ago became even more attractive this year when Abu Dhabi Film Commission increased its subsidy on film and television production. The most recent production to benefit is Now You See Me: Now You Don’t which wrapped its shoot in April. Enas and Farah talk about the benefits the scheme brings to the economy, tourism and local talent.

The co-hosts also discuss new documentary Louis Theroux: The Settlers, which has been much discussed online. In the BBC show, the British documentarian returns to the occupied West Bank – where he filmed a documentary in 2011 – speaking to Palestinians, Israeli settlers and peace advocates.

