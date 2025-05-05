Palestinian poet wins Pulitzer Prize for essays on life in war-torn Gaza

Mosab Abu Toha, left, looks at books with his friend Shafi Salem in the garden of Mosab's family home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on February 20, 2017. AFP

Mosab Abu Toha, left, looks at books with his friend Shafi Salem in the garden of Mosab's family home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on February 20, 2017. AFP