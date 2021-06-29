Basrah Gas Company and the future of Iraq's energy: Business Extra podcast

The Basrah Gas Company is a 25-year joint venture between Iraq’s South Gas Company, Shell and Mitsubishi.

It was established in 2013 to process associated gas produced from three huge oilfields in the south of Iraq, that otherwise would be flared off. This gas then supplies power to the domestic market as well as to those manufacturing products for export.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the World Bank's International Finance Corporation would provide $360 million to support the company’s growth.

Malcolm Mayes, managing director of Basrah Gas Company, speaks to host Mustafa Alrawi about how BGC is helping Iraq meet its growing energy needs and power an additional one million Iraqi homes while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 10 million tonnes per annum.

In this episode:

Iraq and the Basrah Gas Company (0m 42s)

The impact on the environment (3m 22s)

BGC's plan down the line (5m 49s)

IFC's belief in BGC (15m 00s)

Iraq's future (20m 36s)