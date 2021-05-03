Iraq to invest $3bn over five years in the Basrah Gas Company

The Basrah Gas Company is a joint venture between the Iraqi state, Shell and Mitsubishi. Reuters

Iraq, Opec's second largest oil producer, plans to invest $3 billion in the Basrah Gas Company over the next five years as it plans to ramp up gas production capacity.

"We seek to reach 1,400 million cubic metres of gas through this investment," oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismael said in comments reported by Iraqi News Agency.

"The investment in the company will increase its gas production capacity by 40 per cent," he said, adding that gas investment projects are good for other industries.

Basrah Gas Company is a joint venture between the Iraqi state, Shell and Mitsubishi. The Iraqi government holds the majority 51 per cent stake in the 25-year venture, with the Anglo-Dutch major accounting for 44 per cent interest and the Japanese company for 5 per cent share.

Mr Ismael said "there is government commitment to secure all the dues of the Basrah Gas Company ... and there are other projects in Nasiriyah, Maysan, Mansouriya and Akkaz".

There are ongoing "technical discussions about American and foreign companies investing in the Akkaz gas field", he said. The Akkaz gas field, located in the Anbar province, was discovered in 1992 and is the largest in Iraq. The aim of the investment is to reach 400 million cubic feet per day, Mr Ismael said.

Iraq has been looking to maximise its gas resources for local power generation and also limit the volume of gas that is lost to flaring. The country's consumption of natural gas, which averaged 19.9 billion cubic metres in 2019, outstrips the volumes produced in the country, which was only 10.8 bcm, according to the BP Statistical Review of Energy 2020.

Baghdad has been reliant on its gas-rich neighbour Iran to plug its gas deficit.

In March, the US renewed a waiver to allow Iraq to continue importing natural gas and electricity from Iran for 120 days to help the country meet its growing demand for electricity. Iraq has also looked at forming other alliances regionally, to reduce its dependence on Iranian gas.

Last week, the Iraqi oil minister said he was exploring the possibility of importing Egyptian gas through Syria. Syria is connected to Egypt through the Arab Gas pipeline, which stretches across 1,200 kilometres. However, following militant attacks on the infrastructure passing through the Sinai peninsula in Egypt, the pipeline has been used less frequently.

Gas production is also being ramped up in Iraqi Kurdistan, where Sharjah-based Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum operate hydrocarbon assets.

The partners will resume the expansion of the Khor Mor gas field, which they operate as part of the Pearl Petroleum consortium.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum will invest $600 million to add 250 million cubic feet per day of gas production capacity, the companies announced last week.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

