Oil prices could reach $80 per barrel, Iraq's oil ministry says

Iraq, Opec's second-biggest producer, expects oil prices to reach $80 per barrel as the energy market stabilises.

"We are optimistic about the rise in prices, but we are counting on its stability," expecting that "prices will exceed $70 and reach $80 per barrel", Aseem Jihad, a spokesman for the oil ministry told Iraqi News Agency.

He did not provide a timeline for when he expected prices to reach $80 per barrel.

Baghdad plans to export its crude to global markets in "America, Asia, and Europe", he added.

Oil prices have increased steadily over the last month, trading above $70 per barrel, amid renewed confidence in a global economic recovery. Brent, the international benchmark, was up 0.33 per cent to reach $73.75 per barrel at 1.23pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was up 0.36 per cent at $71.90 per barrel.

Oil also continued to rally following the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's new president. His victory is likely to delay Iran's ongoing nuclear talks with the US, which could in turn delay the return of Iranian oil to the market. Iran prior to the resumption of US sanctions by the Trump administration was Opec's fourth-largest producer.

"Adding to the supply-side risks, the interim nuclear deal extension with world powers is due to expire this week," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda.

"Despite the culling of global recovery positioning evident last week across multiple asset classes, oil's underlying physical demand picture remains positive."

Oil will continue to be supported by the rising demand for energy as economies reopen.

Iraq's optimism about energy prices came after the country's oil minister provided a bullish outlook for the commodity.

Crude prices are likely to range between $68 to $75 per barrel if Opec and its allies continue to cut production to support the markets, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said last week.

Last week, some traders estimated that oil could reach $100. “If you’re cutting supply without at the same time addressing your demand that is when you can get price dislocations,” Alex Sanna, the top oil trader at Glencore, said. “You’re really only one or two events away from a material spike in oil prices.”

Crude prices could touch $100 after 2022 when the world returns to its pre-Covid demand growth trajectory but “supply and spare capacity are short, thanks to a deeper cutback in global upstream investment starting last year”, Vandana Hari, founder and chief executive of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, said.

Oil prices are no longer related to demand outlook “but very much around the supply", Matt Stanley, senior broker at Dubai-based Starfuels, said. “The longer they keep, the higher the prices will get and the markets are certainly looking like they wanted to go that way ... and $80 is certainly on the cards.”

Higher oil prices and economic recovery support by governments and central banks lower fiscal breakeven prices for Middle East producers, according to the International Monetary Fund. The fiscal breakeven price is defined as the oil price needed to balance the budgets of oil-exporting countries.

The fiscal breakeven price of Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, has increased steadily since 2018, when it was $45.40 a barrel, the fund said. Last year, Baghdad had a fiscal breakeven of $63.70, which is expected to hit $71.30 this year before falling to $66.10 in 2022.

Opec+, headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is planning to bring 2 million barrels per day back to the markets by July.

The group left its outlook for global demand growth unchanged for the second consecutive month amid easing mobility restrictions.

Oil demand is expected to grow at 6 million bpd with total consumption expected to hit 96.6 million bpd, according to Opec.