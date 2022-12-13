Zoom's Sam Tayan on the new era for work – Business Extra

Technology is enabling a cycle of fundamental change in the workplace and beyond, says Sam Tayan, head of the Middle East and North Africa region at Zoom.

From hybrid work, to work from anywhere, to the four-day working weeks being trialled by companies around the world, there are shifting paradigms for how best to be productive and efficient following the pandemic.

Mr Tayan tells host Mustafa Alrawi how the software and solutions supporting this change will also affect how health care and other services are delivered.

In this episode

The future of tech and work (0m 10s)

Zoom's innovations in creating a better experience (5m 45s)

Security in the virtual offices (8m 07s)

The outlook for WFH in the region (9m 35s)

More

IFC on boosting women-led start-ups

Deepak Chopra's factors for success

Human behaviour and economic policy with NYUAD