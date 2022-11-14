Human behaviour and economic policy with NYUAD - Business Extra

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, technological shifts, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change, governments have been working to deliver more effective economic policies and looking to understand how to best implement them.

The study of human behaviour has, as a result, become more critical in areas such as education, health and jobs.

Nikos Nikiforakis, professor of economics and co-director of the Centre for Behavioral Institutional Design (C-BID) at NYU Abu Dhabi, talks to host Mustafa Alrawi ahead of the centre's Behavioral Policy Design Conference in the capital in November.

Experts and policymakers will gather at the event to discuss how what we know about human behaviour is increasingly influencing how policy is being set.

In this episode

What is behavioural social science? (48s)

The link between human behaviour and economic policy (1m 42s)

How is this implemented? (3m 24s)

Helping policy-makers make better judgements (6m 29)

How are theories tested? (10m 13s)

The role of economists (14m 58s)

