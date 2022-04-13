How Zoom is aiming to be a part of our hybrid lives - Business Extra

The sudden shift to remote working amid the Covid-19 pandemic made video conferencing tools hugely important for companies looking to keep their operations running smoothly. It was Zoom however that became synonymous with the times, spurring a new lexicon, including 'Zoom Fatigue' and 'Zoom bombing' as people adjusted to a new paradigm.

As the pandemic evolves to endemic in much of the world, the legacy of the crisis includes the adoption of hybrid working practices as employers look to lock in the benefits of flexibility and working from anywhere such as higher productivity and worker well-being.

Beyond the workplace, the impact of the past two years is also being felt, as more and more of our daily activities take on a digital aspect. The tools we used in the crisis will remain critical as we evolve and adapt. How can we continue to use them safely and in the most sustainable ways?

To discuss this rapidly emerging future, Sam Tayan, managing director of Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Pakistan at Zoom Video Communications, joins hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner.

