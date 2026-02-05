So you want to be a serious art collector? Abu Dhabi is calling

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about a new initiative in Abu Dhabi to attract art collectors.

The scheme announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi will waive customs duties for artworks brought in for at least three years. Designed to be more than a financial incentive, the programme prioritises cultural investment in the emirate, building on its reputation as a hub for the arts. Farah and Enas point to similar schemes that have been successful and share tips for aspiring art collectors.

In the entertainment world, awards season is in full swing, with the 68th Grammy Awards earlier this week. Political gestures and speeches stole the spotlight, with artists wearing “ICE out” badges in protest at recent immigration crackdowns in the US.

This year’s wins reflected an evolving music industry. Farah and Enas discuss Bad Bunny winning album of the year, and give their take on the wins, snubs and captivating moments of the ceremony.