Abu Dhabi targets art collectors' market with new support scheme

Abu Dhabi has unveiled an initiative designed to appeal to the world’s most discerning art collectors and connoisseurs, reinforcing the emirate’s ambitions as a serious global centre for cultural stewardship.

Announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, as part of the programme, customs duties on artworks brought into the capital for a minimum of three years will be waived. More than a financial incentive, the scheme is positioned as a framework for the long-term placement, conservation and exhibition of museum-quality works.

At its core is an emphasis on regulation and oversight. Participation will be subject to rigorous checks, with requirements covering documented provenance, ownership transparency and compliance with international legal standards. The aim, DCT Abu Dhabi says, is to offer collectors, family offices and private institutions an environment defined by institutional credibility and legal clarity.

Eligible works must remain in Abu Dhabi for at least three years, with a six-month export window providing flexibility at the end of the term. While the initial phase prioritises regulatory certainty, additional services — including conservation support and curatorial engagement — are expected to be introduced gradually over the coming months. Selected works may also be considered for scholarly research and curated public access.

The scheme aims to attract collections that value stability, transparency and long-term thinking. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision has always been rooted in stewardship and excellence,” said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, under secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

“This programme reflects our commitment to creating an environment defined by strong governance, scientific expertise and responsible oversight, where significant artworks are preserved with integrity and made accessible for research and cultural dialogue.

"By establishing a clear policy framework grounded in transparency and accountability, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its role as a global crossroads for culture, knowledge and creative collaboration.”

Oversight will be provided by a specialist committee of international experts tasked with assessing submissions and ensuring alignment with the programme’s standards. A dedicated digital portal will allow collectors and family offices to register interest, review criteria and engage directly with advisory specialists.

The initiative builds on Abu Dhabi’s expanding cultural infrastructure – which includes world-class museums and research institutions – while addressing a less visible but increasingly decisive factor in the global art ecosystem: governance. By leading with regulation rather than incentives alone, the scheme signals intention to attract collections that value stability, transparency and long-term thinking.

Applications will open via the official digital portal, with further details available on request. For collectors seeking a credible custodian for their legacy, Abu Dhabi is making a considered and confident case.