Xposure International Photography Festival 2026: What to see and do

Xposure International Photography Festival starts on Thursday at Aljada in Sharjah, running until February 4.

The event focuses on photography, film and visual storytelling, with exhibitions, talks, workshops and screenings at multiple venues.

This year's programme features 95 exhibitions, more than 3,200 artworks and a week of public events aimed at general audiences and photography professionals.

Navigate using themed zones

Xposure 2026 is organised into 12 thematic zones that help to structure its many exhibitions. These include portraiture, documentary photography, photojournalism, travel and adventure, nature and wildlife, sports photography and fine art. Other sections focus on global issues and environmental storytelling.

See international photographers' work

Xposure brings together more than 420 photographers and visual artists from over 60 countries. Among the international names featured this year are David Burnett, Morten Qvale, Joshua Holko, Dan Kitwood, Virginie Ellis, Richard I'Anson and Derry Brabbs.

A Rare Comet Above Sharjah by Yousuf Al Qasimi. Photo: Yousuf Al Qasimi / Xposure Sharjah

The fine art and creative photography sections include work by Christoffer Relander, Rashed Alsumaiti, Leslie Smolan (representing the late Rodney Smith), Cath Simard, Hengki Koentjoro and Julian Calverley.

Visit the Athens pavilion

Athens has been selected as Guest of Honour for this year’s event. A dedicated pavilion presents more than 140 works by six artists, examining the Greek capital's history, architecture and social change.

The exhibition sits alongside talks and related programming that place Athens within broader discussions about cultural identity and urban storytelling.

Attend talks and discussions

Across the week, the festival hosts more than 120 talks and panel discussions involving photographers, filmmakers and visual artists from around the world.

Sessions cover topics such as long-term documentary projects, conflict reporting, wildlife photography, travel work and fine art practice. Many of the talks are scheduled alongside related exhibitions, offering additional context to the works on display.

Take part in portfolio reviews

For those looking to develop their practice, Xposure offers a large programme of workshops and portfolio review sessions. These range from technical training and storytelling approaches to career-focused advice for emerging photographers.

Solar Veins by Rashed Alsumaiti. Photo: Rashed Alsumaiti / Xposure Sharjah

Portfolio reviews provide one-on-one feedback from industry professionals and are aimed primarily at students, freelancers and early-career practitioners.

Follow the Conservation Summit

Environmental issues are addressed at the Xposure Conservation Summit, held on February 2 under the theme Troubled Waters. The programme focuses on oceans and water systems, with contributions from photographers, scientists and ocean explorers. Discussions centre on marine conservation, climate change and the role of visual media in communicating scientific research and environmental risk.

Watch films

In addition to photography, Xposure includes a film programme featuring documentaries, short films and work exploring visual effects and cinematic storytelling. Screenings run throughout the festival and reflect its interest in visual narratives beyond still images.

Xposure 2026 runs at Aljada, Sharjah, until February 4