IFC on boosting women-led start-ups — Business Extra

A potential economic windfall awaits the Middle East and North Africa region if countries can close the gender gap and help more women into business. The International Finance Corporation's She Wins Arabia initiative supports female-led start-ups across the Mena region with finance and mentorship.

The second round was launched last month and it has been expanded to support 100 additional women-led start-ups and more than 30 additional fund managers across the Mena region.

The number of countries included in the IFC initiative has also grown to more than 20. It will now also cover Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria, plus other countries in the region.

Sammar Essmat, gender lead for the Middle East, Central Asia and Turkey at the IFC, talks to Mustafa Alrawi about the importance of providing such opportunities.

In this episode

The IFC's role in creating gender balance in the economy (0m 09s)

Resolving the gender gap in the region (3m 41s)

Helping women take the risk (9m 38s)

The hopes for women led start-ups in 2023 (15m 51s)

