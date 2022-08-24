Four day work week? - Business Extra

More than 3,000 workers at 70 companies in the UK began a six-month trial of a four-day working week in June.

Researchers will work with each organisation to measure the effects on productivity and the well-being of its workers, and on the environment and gender equality.

The trend toward new patterns of work has accelerated following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charlotte Lockhart and Andrew Barnes, from non-profit 4 Day Week Global, talk to hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner about how they are building a community to research four day work week practices and identify the future of work.

In this episode

Will the 4 day work week be a reality? (0m 13s)

Measuring performance and adapting to the change (3m 52s)

Bringing all the sectors together (6m 53s)

Handling bad management, the 'grind' culture and the great resignation (11m 53s)

Will the trend last or will we revert back? (15m 58s)

Belgian workers can ask for four-day week in first for Europe