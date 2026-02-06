Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

Is it time for serious reform of the UN and humanitarian law?

Experts argue that outdated systems must adapt to manage power imbalance at the UN and restrict modern warfare

Nada AlTaher
February 06, 2026

The rules-based international order is the system of principles, laws and institutions put in place since the end of the Second World War to protect human rights and prevent conflict.

But this status quo has been challenged by the past two years of wars and serious breaches of international law.

Bodies such as the UN are also facing an uphill battle. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that it is at risk of financial collapse by July after its primary contributor, the US, slashed payments to its agencies and refused to pay its debts.

At the same time violent conflicts, many of them in the Middle East, have led to alarming levels of death and destruction among civilians, often with complete impunity for perpetrators. If the mechanisms built to protect humanity are proving ineffective, what is the alternative?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the circumstances that have brought the rules-based order to the brink and the reforms needed to restore it. She speaks to Saul Takahashi, visiting professor of legal studies at NYU Abu Dhabi, and to Stuart Casey-Maslen, the lead author of a new report examining International Humanitarian Law violations.

Updated: February 06, 2026, 3:32 AM
