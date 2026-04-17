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Italy’s matured stance

I write in reference to Sunniva Rose’s article Italy’s Meloni suspends renewal of defence agreement with Israel (April 14): Italy has taken a notable step by reassessing its defence alignment with Israel amid the broader conflict dynamics with Iran. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has been cautious in the face of external pressure, including expectations historically associated with leaders like US President Donald Trump regarding military co-operation. Rather than reacting impulsively, Italy’s approach reflects a measured stance – one that prioritises humanitarian concerns, factual assessment and strategic independence. In a time when global decisions can easily trigger escalation, such restraint signals maturity and responsibility. By acting with courage, clarity and conscious awareness of ground realities, Italy has demonstrated that true strength lies not merely in power projection, but in principled decision-making. This posture reinforces its impartiality while also elevating its credibility on the global stage. In doing so, Italy is not only defining its role in international affairs but also earning a place of respect among those who value truth, balance and ethical responsibility in a deeply polarised world. – Josk Fedco, India

No ultimatums, please

I write in reference to the video titled ‘The ball is in the Iranian court’: US Vice President JD Vance says Iran talks still on (April 14): the process of negotiating and making a deal does not involve one side placing its demands on the table and asking the other side to accept them. It is about all the sides involved finding common ground and being flexible. – Baran Rad

Best way to lose weight

I write in reference to the video about the UAE preparing to introduce its first oral weight loss pills (April 14): if you’re struggling with weight but not battling diabetes, which these medications are designed to tackle, please consider improving the quality of your diet with better nutrition and lower-calorie food, and increasing your movement. It worked for me, and it wasn’t anywhere near as hard as I thought it would be. I'm happier and healthier all-round. The first few months are hard, but by the third month it becomes easy, your tastes change and you don’t want the high-sugar, high-calorie food anymore. My cholesterol is well within the healthy range now, energy is better and I feel 10 years younger. Calorie deficit and cleaner eating (note: you don’t have to starve yourself) will do amazing things. – Laurence Bridger, Dubai

Spain's thinking on migrants

I write in reference to the article Spain to legalise about 500,000 undocumented migrants (April 15): this is a significant and forward-looking move. The Spanish government’s initiative reflects a pragmatic approach to addressing labour shortages while promoting inclusive economic growth. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rightly emphasised that the country needs manpower, and sustainable development can only be achieved with a strong and legally recognised workforce. By granting legal status to undocumented workers, Spain not only acknowledges their contributions but also ensures better regulation, worker protection and tax participation. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Asha Bhosle was an inspiration

I write in reference to Aarti Jhurani’s article Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92 (April 12): in the sad passing of India’s famed singer Asha Bhosle, we have lost a melodious voice and an important public figure. Though she became a household name for her songs in the 1980s and 1990s, we also remember her for her works in the 1960s and 1970s, like the 1965 Hindi-language song from the Bollywood movie Waqt that loosely translates to: “You do not know what is ahead of you or what is gone, the present moment is all that counts.” Asha ji will always be an inspiration, and she will be missed very much. She was a very talented artist, and her songs will be hummed for generations – much like the songs sung by her older sister, the late great playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India