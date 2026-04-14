Italy suspends renewal of defence agreement with Israel

Italy has ⁠decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a ⁠defence agreement ​with Israel due to conflict in ​the Middle East, Prime Minister ​Giorgia ⁠Meloni said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Verona, Ms Meloni said: “In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” without giving details ⁠of the deal.

Israel and Italy signed a defence co-operation agreement in 2003 that is renewed automatically every five years. It has formed the backbone of major defence contracts under which Israel has bought Italian AW-119 helicopters and M-346 trainer aircraft.

A US Global Hawk drone at the Naval Air Station at Sigonella, Sicily. Getty Images Info

But the latest Iran war has strained Italy's relations with Israel and the US. The war is unpopular in Italy, which is highly dependent on gas imports from Qatar. “We're not at war and we don't want to get involved,” Ms Meloni said last month.

Iran's ensuing decision to block the Strait of Hormuz has caused fuel prices to soar, prompting the Italian government to cut ​excise duties on petrol and diesel at a cost of nearly €500 million ($589.9 million). Analysts have warned this could hasten a recession in Italy.

Last month, Italy refused a US military aircraft permission to land at Naval Air Station Sigonella on the island of Sicily. Italian media reported it was refused because it had requested clearance after departure, which was not normal procedure.

Ms Meloni said that under defence agreements, the US is allowed access to military bases in Italy but for logistical and non-combat activities only. She has also said requests to land at these sites are considered on a case-by-case basis.

About 35 per cent of Italians fear an escalation in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and 21 per cent are concerned about the economic consequences, according to figures released by consulting firm Ipsos last month.

Ms Meloni's room for manoeuvre narrowed after she suffered a resounding defeat in last month's referendum on judicial reform and in the following days sacked three government officials, two of whom were caught up in financial or mafia-related scandals.