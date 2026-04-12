Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92

Asha Bhosle, one of the most prolific background singers in the Indian film industry, has died aged 92.

Bhosle had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, and on Sunday, the singer’s son, Anand, told reporters outside the hospital that she had died.

Born on September 8, 1933, Bhosle was one of three sisters – the eldest Lata Mangeshkar was famously nicknamed “the nightingale of India” by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru – and was also one of the most famous singers in the country.

For more than six decades, the sisters were among the most prominent voices in the Hindi film industry, collaborating with famous composers such as OP Nayyar and RD Burman, the latter of whom Bhosle married, after her first troubled marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three children.

Starting her career at the age of 10, Bhosle has lent her voice to thousands of songs across 20 languages. Her body of work in the Hindi film industry is still her most well-known and she was renowned for her versatility – shining across genres including cabaret, ghazals, soulful romantic songs and peppy dance numbers. The singer also collaborated with international artists, including Boy George, Kronos Quartet and Gorillaz.

Some of the most famous songs from the industry, which are still popular today, such as Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Dum Maaro Dum, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu and Jhumka Gira Re, have also been remixed and covered by other artists in the following decades.

The singer was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in the field of cinema, as well as the Padma Vibhushan and several National Film Awards.

Bhosle also inspired Asha’s – a chain of fine-dining Indian restaurants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The singer’s portraits are displayed in the restaurants, while on the menu are dishes made using her family’s recipes.