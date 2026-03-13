Every death in this conflict is a tragedy

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

The UAE's martyrs

I write in reference to the article UAE holds military funeral for helicopter crew (March 10): may their souls rest in eternal peace. I am sending sincere condolences to their friends and family. – Najjah Al Maskari

May Allah grant them jannah. They protected every person who calls the UAE their home. – Tahir bin Aslam, UAE

Alerts, loud and clear

I write in reference to the video about the UAE changing its National Early Warning System alerts (March 10): yes, the loud one is scary, but this one is not waking me up, my partner woke me up. Safety needs to come first, so I prefer the loud one as well so that we all can seek shelter immediately. – Nicky Canters, Dubai

Why Bahrain?

I write in reference to the video showing the grieving father of a woman who was killed in an Iranian attack in Bahrain (March 11): this is really heartbreaking. My heart breaks for her, her family and Bahrain. Let’s all pray this will end sooner than later. – Khalid Al Mushari, Manama, Bahrain

Why is Iran attacking the Gulf countries? I still don't understand. Residential buildings are not US bases, are they? – Halliey HS

This isn't just an Israel-Hezbollah war

I write in reference to Michael Young's article What is Israel's mission in the south of Lebanon – and will it succeed? (March 11): this is not a war between Israel and Hezbollah if they are blowing up residential buildings and displacing close to a million people. – Name withheld upon request

A moment can change your life

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam's article Family pay tribute to 'loving, happy' security guard killed in Abu Dhabi airport attack (March 10): it is a deep reminder that life is short. No matter what you achieve, a moment can change your entire life. Blessed are those of us who live in the UAE to be protected by the military and the government. My deepest condolences to his family. May God bless his soul. – Anand Nair, Dubai

It's civilians who pay

I write in reference to the article Motorist killed by falling debris after interception in Dubai (March 7): the soul of mankind is being shredded in all the wars raging around the globe. Ukraine, Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Sudan are all embroiled in bitter battles. Human life is becoming cheap. Deaths are becoming mere numbers. However, every death is a tragedy to a person, his family and his country. Life is a gift. Life is precious. It should not be squandered to a bullet or a bomb. Millions of lives were destroyed in the Second World War. What did we achieve? It is time to stop this sacrifice of human beings, to achieve minor short-term, strategic goals of countries. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India