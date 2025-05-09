Neither India nor Pakistan can afford a war

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Panic in Indian border villages as hundreds flee Pakistani shelling in Kashmir (May 7): after the Pahalgam attack and deaths in Kashmir, India and Pakistan are going through a tense relationship. Given developments on Wednesday morning, when India struck parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, it is possible both countries are galvanising for a full-scale war.
A military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours would be unfortunate. In any war, both sides agonise, they lose soldiers and civilians, and they hurt economically. A war is not a game. It means death and misery. It means widows and orphans. It means ruined lives and homes.
Hence, it would be best for them to resolve their issues through diplomatic channels. Dialogue is always better than conflict. India and Pakistan are both developing countries; neither side can afford a war. There are already conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We do not want one in Asia.
As Indian Prime Minister Modi had once counselled Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Now is not an era for war.”
Rajendra Aneja, Dubai
Regional maritime dispute
I write in reference to Sinan Mahmoud's article GCC backs Kuwait in its maritime dispute with Iraq (May 7): the GCC is laying down the law – backing Kuwait hard in its maritime standoff with Iraq and telling Iran to back off the Al Durra gas field. This isn’t just about borders, it’s also about sovereignty and energy security.
Stockum George
A tech-driven future
I write in reference to the editorial In a world shaped by technology, schooling children in AI ethics is a must (May 7): it is necessary for youngsters to acquire both the skills and the values needed to effectively use the tools of the future. Most things are going to depend on technology.
Mohammed Adamu, Zaria, Nigeria
Lebanon-UAE relations
I write in reference to Nada Homsi and Jamie Prentis's article First Emiratis arrive in Lebanon after end of travel ban (May 7): this is a blessed restart and move. You are always welcome home.
Rawaa Kalassina, Lebanon
Congratulations! The reunification of family members has clearly brought happy smiles on their faces.
Samsudin Alfasy, Karaikal, India
A doyen passes on
The demise of the Indian space scientist K Kasturirangan late last month is a profound loss to his country and the global scientific community.
A visionary leader, Dr Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping India’s space programme and taking the Indian Space Research Organisation to great heights. Under his leadership, several landmark missions were conceptualised and executed, laying the foundation for future advancements.
He was a brilliant scientist as well as an exemplary administrator, and known for his humility, integrity and unwavering commitment to scientific excellence. Admired and respected by colleagues, students and leaders alike, his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of science, education and space exploration. India has lost one of its finest minds and a true son of the soil.
K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India
If you go
Flying
Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return.
Touring
Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com
What's in the deal?
Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024
India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb.
India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently.
Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments
India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery
Dust and sand storms compared
Sand storm
- Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
- Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
- Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
- Travel distance: Limited
- Source: Open desert areas with strong winds
Dust storm
- Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
- Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
- Duration: Can linger for days
- Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
- Source: Can be carried from distant regions
