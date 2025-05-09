Neither India nor Pakistan can afford a war

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Panic in Indian border villages as hundreds flee Pakistani shelling in Kashmir (May 7): after the Pahalgam attack and deaths in Kashmir, India and Pakistan are going through a tense relationship. Given developments on Wednesday morning, when India struck parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, it is possible both countries are galvanising for a full-scale war.

A military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours would be unfortunate. In any war, both sides agonise, they lose soldiers and civilians, and they hurt economically. A war is not a game. It means death and misery. It means widows and orphans. It means ruined lives and homes.

Hence, it would be best for them to resolve their issues through diplomatic channels. Dialogue is always better than conflict. India and Pakistan are both developing countries; neither side can afford a war. There are already conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We do not want one in Asia.

As Indian Prime Minister Modi had once counselled Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Now is not an era for war.”

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

Regional maritime dispute

I write in reference to Sinan Mahmoud's article GCC backs Kuwait in its maritime dispute with Iraq (May 7): the GCC is laying down the law – backing Kuwait hard in its maritime standoff with Iraq and telling Iran to back off the Al Durra gas field. This isn’t just about borders, it’s also about sovereignty and energy security.

Stockum George

A tech-driven future

I write in reference to the editorial In a world shaped by technology, schooling children in AI ethics is a must (May 7): it is necessary for youngsters to acquire both the skills and the values needed to effectively use the tools of the future. Most things are going to depend on technology.

Mohammed Adamu, Zaria, Nigeria

Lebanon-UAE relations

I write in reference to Nada Homsi and Jamie Prentis's article First Emiratis arrive in Lebanon after end of travel ban (May 7): this is a blessed restart and move. You are always welcome home.

Rawaa Kalassina, Lebanon

Congratulations! The reunification of family members has clearly brought happy smiles on their faces.

Samsudin Alfasy, Karaikal, India

A doyen passes on

The demise of the Indian space scientist K Kasturirangan late last month is a profound loss to his country and the global scientific community.

A visionary leader, Dr Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping India’s space programme and taking the Indian Space Research Organisation to great heights. Under his leadership, several landmark missions were conceptualised and executed, laying the foundation for future advancements.

He was a brilliant scientist as well as an exemplary administrator, and known for his humility, integrity and unwavering commitment to scientific excellence. Admired and respected by colleagues, students and leaders alike, his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of science, education and space exploration. India has lost one of its finest minds and a true son of the soil.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

