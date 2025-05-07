The GCC Ministerial Council called on Iraq to 'respect the sovereignty of the state of Kuwait'. AFP
GCC backs Kuwait in its maritime dispute with Iraq

Ministerial Council also asserts Kuwait and Saudi Arabia's sole right to Al Durra gas field, part of which is claimed by Iran

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

May 07, 2025