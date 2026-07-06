Arab and African football are here to stay

With the benefit of hindsight, one could argue that Morocco’s latest footballing achievement – back-to-back World Cup quarter-final qualifications – was meant to be. By a quirk of fate, the Atlas Lions’ last-16 win over a determined Canada in Houston, Texas took place on Saturday, July 4 – America's 250th Independence Day. Given that the kingdom was one of the first countries to recognise the emerging United States in 1777, it seems this team were fated to win on American soil.

It is a romantic idea, but it would be a misreading of the facts. Morocco’s sustained presence at the business end of global tournaments underlines a deeper shift in the trajectory of Arab and African football. Investment in coaching, player development pathways and international experience have raised standards for many Arab teams. National sides and individual clubs from the Middle East and North Africa have demonstrably moved past the days of the “plucky underdog” label. Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi put it best when he said that although his team’s performance was “a great source of pride”, their success did not come as a surprise.

Play 01:04 Can Morocco and Egypt reach another World Cup milestone?

The footballers of Egypt have also been making history. The Pharaohs earned their first knockout stage win in their World Cup history when they defeated Australia on penalties in Dallas on Friday. Former Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah – arguably one of the Arab world’s most internationally recognisable and accomplished sporting figures – played his part by calmly slotting home a penalty to help send Egyptian fans around the world into raptures.

In what has been a big weekend for Arab football, it is clear that this level of performance is shaping expectations across the Middle East and North Africa. For Arab teams, progression beyond the group stage is increasingly viewed as an attainable standard, while quarter-final participation is becoming an objective that is planned and strategised for. This change is visible off the pitch too.

Quote Arab representation in the World Cup's knockout stages is likely to become more routine

In the UAE, interest in these matches extends beyond national affiliation, with games involving Morocco, Egypt and other Arab teams drawing large and diverse crowds. There is a shared sense of engagement with national sides whose performances carry competitive credibility. Morocco and Egypt’s performances have also caught the interest of leading figures in the UAE, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, taking to X to praise Morocco’s “strong performance and a fighting spirit that we rejoice in and take pride in”. He also congratulated Egypt’s people on what he described as their team’s “heroic” performance”. Sheikh Mohammed was joined by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court who wished “brotherly Morocco every success in continuing its honourable journey”.

The World Cup is continuing to evolve and the participation of nearly 50 teams this time is a record. With this evolution, Arab representation in the knockout stages is likely to become more routine. African teams such as Senegal have also made great strides. Morocco’s journey provides a reference point for what sustained progress can deliver, while also indicating the standards now expected from teams across the Middle East and North Africa. Egypt and Morocco have difficult matches to come – the Atlas Lions in particular will be seeking World Cup redemption in Boston on Thursday against France, who ended their run Qatar four years ago. But it is clear that there is no going back and that Arab and African football are here to stay.