'We have hope': Egypt and Morocco fans dream of World Cup glory as Messi and Mbappe await

Jubilant football fans have vowed that “everything is possible” as Egypt and Morocco set their sights on World Cup glory.
The Arab world is united in support of the triumphant teams as they each prepare to face two of the tournament favourites to keep their footballing dreams alive.
Egypt earned a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Australia to make the last-16, before Morocco swept aside Canada 3-0 to clinch a place in a second consecutive World Cup quarter-final.
The Pharaohs – led by talismanic forward Mohamed Salah – will take on a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in Atlanta on Tuesday.
All eyes will then turn to Morocco's crunch clash with France on Thursday, a repeat of the semi-final in Qatar four years ago.
The successes of Egypt and Morocco, the last two Arab teams in the World Cup, have sparked scenes of celebration among supporters across the region.
Egyptian pride
Hesham Talaat, 52, an Egyptian architect who lives in Abu Dhabi, believes his team can upset the odds against World Cup holders Argentina.
“This is Egypt making history with an unprecedented win that made the whole country so happy. Now we know there are no limits and everything is possible. We look forward to the next chapter and yet another win.”
Hager Abunahwa, a project engineer, said the achievements of the Egyptian squad had already brought great pride to the nation.
“The Pharaohs have given us a World Cup we’ll never forget,” she said. “They’ve made every Egyptian proud and they’ve given the entire Arab world a reason to celebrate.
“We’ve been watching all the celebrations in the streets since the match and can’t stop playing our patriotic songs. Yes, they’re facing Argentina next but regardless of what happens from there they've already achieved something special.
“Thank you for giving us something to believe in, for making us proud to be Egyptian and for creating memories that we'll be talking about for years.”
Celebrations in Cairo
Mohamed Ossama, 28, watched Friday's thrilling win against Australia unfold at a coffee shop in Cairo’s Obour district.
On Sunday, he told The National that such is his excitement over his country's World Cup exploits, he has been unable to sleep since.
“The pride and happiness I am feeling over this win have made it impossible to sleep,” he said. “Since Friday, my friends and I have been together, watching highlights from the game, watching the penalties and, I know this is going to sound funny, we have been praying non-stop for the national team to beat Argentina.
“After we prayed Isha yesterday, we were laughing that each and every single one of us pleaded with God to slow Messi down and give us a win. But we have hope, Argentina isn’t as intimidating as it used to be.”
Morocco march on
Takzima Amine Issam, 42, a Moroccan who works in the hospitality sector in Abu Dhabi, hailed the country for developing top talent to shine on the global stage.
“I’m incredibly proud of what our national team has achieved. The joy we felt is impossible to describe. It was a tough match, especially in the second half, but we enjoyed every moment of it.
“What makes me even prouder is that the players who scored the goals were developed and trained in Morocco. They are products of our own football system, not players developed abroad, which says so much about the strength of football in our country.
“God willing, we will beat France. They knocked us out of the last World Cup, and hopefully this time, we will be the ones to knock them out.”
'Bigger than football'
Another Moroccan, Abdellah Ben Megdoul, a managing director based in Abu Dhabi, said the meeting with France was an opportunity for footballing redemption.
“This was bigger than football. It was a hug that wrapped the entire Arab and Islamic world, uniting millions across borders. The semi-final loss to France was devastating. Now, USA 2026 awaits. It is not just another tournament, it is redemption's stage.”