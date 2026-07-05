'We have hope': Egypt and Morocco fans dream of World Cup glory as Messi and Mbappe await

Jubilant football fans have vowed that “everything is possible” as Egypt and Morocco set their sights on World Cup glory.

The Arab world is united in support of the triumphant teams as they each prepare to face two of the tournament favourites to keep their footballing dreams alive.

Egypt earned a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Australia to make the last-16, before Morocco swept aside Canada 3-0 to clinch a place in a second consecutive World Cup quarter-final.

The Pharaohs – led by talismanic forward Mohamed Salah – will take on a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in Atlanta on Tuesday.

All eyes will then turn to Morocco's crunch clash with France on Thursday, a repeat of the semi-final in Qatar four years ago.

The successes of Egypt and Morocco, the last two Arab teams in the World Cup, have sparked scenes of celebration among supporters across the region.

Previous slide Next slide Mohamed Salah applauds fans after Egypt's victory over Australia following of a penalty shoot-out in the 2026 World Cup last-32 match in Dallas. AFP Info

Egypt players celebrate after Hossam Abdelmaguid scores the winning shoot-out penalty against Australia in Dallas. Reuters Info

Australia make it 1-1 thanks to Mohamed Hany's own-goal. Reuters Info

Egypt's Ramy Rabia, left, Emam Ashour, right, battle for a header with Australia defender Harry Souttar. AFP Info

Australia fans inside the stadium before the match. Reuters Info

Egypt's Emam Ashour celebrates after scoring. AFP Info

Egypt's Emam Ashour scores an own-goal. Reuters Info

Egypt fans ahead of the game in Dallas. EPA Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah with a panenka finish in the shoot-out. AFP Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Hossam Abdelmaguid and Mostafa Shoubir celebrate after the match. Reuters Info

Players jump for the ball which leads to Egypt Mohamed Hany scoring an own-goal. AFP Info

An Egypt fan before the match. Reuters Info

Emam Ashour heads Egypt into lead. EPA Info

Egypt's Mostafa Zico and Mohamed Salah celebrate after the match. Reuters Info

Dejected Australia players after the match. EPA Info

Egypt players celebrate after the match in Dallas. Reuters Info































Egyptian pride

Hesham Talaat, 52, an Egyptian architect who lives in Abu Dhabi, believes his team can upset the odds against World Cup holders Argentina.

“This is Egypt making history with an unprecedented win that made the whole country so happy. Now we know there are no limits and everything is possible. We look forward to the next chapter and yet another win.”

Hager Abunahwa, a project engineer, said the achievements of the Egyptian squad had already brought great pride to the nation.

Egypt fan Hager Abunahwa has praised the team for making history. Photo: Hager Abunahwa Info

“The Pharaohs have given us a World Cup we’ll never forget,” she said. “They’ve made every Egyptian proud and they’ve given the entire Arab world a reason to celebrate.

“We’ve been watching all the celebrations in the streets since the match and can’t stop playing our patriotic songs. Yes, they’re facing Argentina next but regardless of what happens from there they've already achieved something special.

“Thank you for giving us something to believe in, for making us proud to be Egyptian and for creating memories that we'll be talking about for years.”

Celebrations in Cairo

Egypt fans rejoice over their side's dramatic win over Australia. EPA Info

Mohamed Ossama, 28, watched Friday's thrilling win against Australia unfold at a coffee shop in Cairo’s Obour district.

On Sunday, he told The National that such is his excitement over his country's World Cup exploits, he has been unable to sleep since.

“The pride and happiness I am feeling over this win have made it impossible to sleep,” he said. “Since Friday, my friends and I have been together, watching highlights from the game, watching the penalties and, I know this is going to sound funny, we have been praying non-stop for the national team to beat Argentina.

“After we prayed Isha yesterday, we were laughing that each and every single one of us pleaded with God to slow Messi down and give us a win. But we have hope, Argentina isn’t as intimidating as it used to be.”

Previous slide Next slide Azzedine Ounahi, centre, scored two for Morocco in their 3-0 World Cup 2026 last-16 win over Canada in Houston. Getty Images Info

Morocco players celebrate after Azzedine Ounahi's second goal. Reuters Info

Azzedine Ounahi scores Morocco's second goal eight minutes from time. Reuters Info

Azzedine Ounahi fires home Morocco's second goal. Reuters Info

Azzedine Ounahi celebrates scoring for Morocco. Reuters Info

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi celebrates after their opening goal. Getty Images Info

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau is beaten by Azzedine Ounahi low strike early in the second half. Reuters Info

Morocco forward Ismael Saibari sits on the ground before going off injured. Getty Images Info

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi clashes with Canada's Richie Laryea as referee Michael Oliver separates them. Reuters Info

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi during the first-half. Reuters Info

Moroccan fans during the match in Houston. AFP Info





















Morocco march on

Takzima Amine Issam, 42, a Moroccan who works in the hospitality sector in Abu Dhabi, hailed the country for developing top talent to shine on the global stage.

“I’m incredibly proud of what our national team has achieved. The joy we felt is impossible to describe. It was a tough match, especially in the second half, but we enjoyed every moment of it.

“What makes me even prouder is that the players who scored the goals were developed and trained in Morocco. They are products of our own football system, not players developed abroad, which says so much about the strength of football in our country.

Play 01:04 Can Morocco and Egypt reach another World Cup milestone?

“God willing, we will beat France. They knocked us out of the last World Cup, and hopefully this time, we will be the ones to knock them out.”

'Bigger than football'

Another Moroccan, Abdellah Ben Megdoul, a managing director based in Abu Dhabi, said the meeting with France was an opportunity for footballing redemption.

“This was bigger than football. It was a hug that wrapped the entire Arab and Islamic world, uniting millions across borders. The semi-final loss to France was devastating. Now, USA 2026 awaits. It is not just another tournament, it is redemption's stage.”