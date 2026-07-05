UAE leaders praise Morocco's 'fighting spirit' as win against Canada keeps World Cup dream alive

UAE leaders have paid homage to Morocco after they cruised to victory over co-hosts Canada to clinch a place in a second consecutive World Cup quarter-final.

The Atlas Lions overcame a slow start to secure a 3-0 win in the last-16 tie in Houston on Friday evening to book a much-anticipated rematch with tournament favourites France.

Morocco will be seeking World Cup redemption in Boston on Thursday after their historic run to the semi-finals of football's showpiece event in Qatar was ended by the talented French outfit four years ago.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the Moroccan team as they continued their rise from surprise package to seasoned performers on the global stage.

"Congratulations to the Atlas Lions for their victory today, congratulations on qualifying for the quarter-finals of the World Cup," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media platform X.

"A strong performance and a fighting spirit that we rejoice in and take pride in.

"Congratulations to the brotherly people of Morocco and to my brother His Majesty King Mohammed VI and all prayers for success in their upcoming matches."

The Ruler of Dubai has consistently championed the achievements of Arab sides in this year's tournament, which is being held across the US, Canada and Mexico.

He praised Egypt for earning their first ever knockout stage win in the World Cup after they defeated Australia on penalties.

Like Morocco, they will face a formidable task to keep their World Cup hopes on track, with Lionel Messi's Argentina awaiting them in their last-16 match on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also took to social media to laud Morocco.

"A well-deserved joy for the Atlas Lions with their qualification today to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, after a strong performance and high spirit that embodied the determination of the brotherly Moroccan national team," he wrote on X.

"We congratulate His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people on this achievement, and we wish the brotherly Morocco every success in continuing its honorable journey."