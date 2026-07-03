The UAE's economy is moving from resilience to recovery

This week’s news that UAE crude oil exports are back to near-prewar levels is a reflection not only of the country's economic strength but also the transitional moment it is experiencing. If the Iranian drone and missile strikes that began in February highlighted the Emirates’ resilience, this restoration of its energy exports underlines its strong recovery.

The ability to restore vital export capacity is more than a symbolic achievement. As Iranian attacks brought Gulf shipping to a halt and threw the global economy into turmoil, the UAE’s ability to adapt became apparent. By diversifying its storage and logistics facilities and developing alternative routes, the Emirates married technical capability with a determination to keep barrels moving.

This has had a powerful ripple effect across the country. Oil remains a pillar of fiscal stability and confidence in external trade. By rebounding in this way, the UAE has retained investor confidence and buttressed government revenues, thereby cushioning public finances at a critical time. The country’s reputation as a dependable energy partner – even at times of regional conflict and global fragmentation – is assured.

Play 01:42 Manus on Markets: UAE oil exports surge amid postwar recovery

Oil exports have an effect far beyond macroeconomics. The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced that petrol prices, which had risen since March because of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, will fall this month. Although analysts say it may take time for pump prices to ease back to prewar levels, progress in peace negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have sped up the decline of crude prices.

This is only part of the story, however. This week, Emirates NBD said inflation in Dubai was slightly above its 5.4 per cent forecast and sharply up on the 4.8 per cent recorded in April – the height of the conflict. Although inflation is predicted to moderate later in the year – and the restoration of oil exports will help – its effects are tangible. Higher fuel, transport and housing-related costs continue to filter through to daily life throughout the world, shaping people’s personal finances and consumer behaviour.

Quote Oil exports have an effect far beyond macroeconomics

The coexistence of strong exports and rising living costs reflects still-turbulent geopolitical and economic conditions. The challenge for policymakers is to maintain a balance between sustaining export-driven strength and ensuring that inflationary pressures are kept in check. Many sectors of the economy – such as the hospitality industry – are still feeling the pinch delivered by the war.

Overall, however, there are green shoots of recovery after an uncertain time. The UAE economy has proven its resilience, as it learns to live with the aftershocks of disruption and charts its way forward.