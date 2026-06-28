The attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait have put the US-Iran deal under stress

The US-Iran framework agreement should not be mistaken for the end of a long conflict or for a settled regional security arrangement. It is better understood as a political truce: an attempt to halt the slide towards a wider war and create space for something more durable.

Yet events in the Strait of Hormuz and Bahrain have already raised the central question: is this agreement capable of restraining escalation, or is it a fragile diplomatic text struggling to keep pace with events?

That is the dilemma through which Gulf capitals are likely to read the deal. They are not opposed to de-escalation; no region has a stronger interest in preventing the US-Iran confrontation from spiralling out of control. But they are also the first to bear the cost when such efforts fail. Their bases, ports, tankers, air routes, energy markets and supply chains become vulnerable the moment relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorate.

For that reason, the Gulf question is not simply whether the deal has paused direct confrontation between the US and Iran. The more important test is whether it can restrain missiles, drones and proxy activity, protect the Strait of Hormuz and prevent Gulf states from becoming a theatre for military signalling.

The joint US-GCC statement issued in Manama last Thursday reflected these concerns. It welcomed the June 17 understanding and acknowledged the mediation roles of Qatar and Pakistan, but also stressed the need to address ballistic missiles, drones, proxies and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

For the Gulf, the Iran file is not only a nuclear file. Reducing nuclear risk matters, but it is not enough if Tehran’s conventional and unconventional tools remain active across the region. The issue is how Iran behaves, where it applies pressure and which instruments it uses to project influence.

On Thursday, US Central Command said Iran attacked the Singapore-flagged commercial vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone as the ship was leaving the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast. The next day, Centcom announced that US forces had struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites as well as coastal radar positions in response. It described the attack on commercial shipping as a violation of the ceasefire and a threat to freedom of navigation.

That moved the crisis from a maritime incident into a direct military exchange. Once a commercial vessel is attacked in the strait and the US responds by striking Iranian military sites, the deal is no longer being tested only by diplomatic language. It is being tested by rules of engagement.

Bahrain then entered the escalation cycle. On Saturday, Bahrain said its territory had been targeted by Iranian drones, describing the attack as a threat to citizens and residents and a violation of its sovereignty.

The same day brought another maritime test. Reuters reported that a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz told the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency that it had been struck by a projectile, damaging the bridge while leaving the crew unharmed. The incident came as Washington and Tehran accused each other of violating the temporary agreement. Shortly thereafter, Iran launched several missiles and drones towards not just Bahrain but Kuwait, too.

Play 00:37 US releases video of purported strikes on Iran

Here, the air and maritime dimensions of the crisis meet. Drones test sovereignty and air defences. Projectiles in the strait test maritime security, market confidence and supply chains. According to Reuters, Iran said that it had struck targets linked to US forces in response to American air strikes on its southern coast, without specifying the nature or location of those targets. That suggests the region has returned to the logic of strike and counter-strike.

These incidents should not be treated as separate events. They point to one underlying weakness: the interim deal has not yet produced clear rules of engagement. If the purpose of the deal is to stop escalation, then the missile and drone strikes suggest escalation has changed form. If its purpose is to protect navigation, then the incidents in the strait suggest the sea has not entered a stable security framework.

This explains the deeper Gulf anxiety. Gulf states need stability, but they do not want a truce that allows Iran to regroup without changing its behaviour. They want dialogue with Tehran, but not dialogue that legitimises pressure tactics instead of restraining them.

Quote A fragile understanding is better than a vacuum. But its value will not be measured by what diplomats announce

The realistic reading is neither to reject the understanding nor to grant it blind confidence. The question is what conditions would make it capable of producing genuine stability. The answer begins with placing Gulf security at the centre of the arrangements. The nuclear file cannot be separated from missiles, drones, proxies or the Strait of Hormuz.

Any sustainable settlement will require verification mechanisms beyond the nuclear file, maritime security arrangements that prevent unilateral transit rules in Hormuz, and the meaningful inclusion of Gulf states in negotiations that affect their direct security. It will also require linking any gains for Iran to measurable changes in its regional behaviour.

This does not mean the deal has no value. A fragile understanding is better than a vacuum. But its value will not be measured by what diplomats announce. It will be measured by what happens afterwards. Do the drones stop? Do ships remain safe? Does Hormuz move from being a point of leverage to a secure passageway? Do Gulf states feel they are partners in the arrangements, rather than arenas for their consequences?

For now, the US-Iran deal looks less like a completed peace than a conditional opportunity. The Gulf does not need an agreement that merely improves the language of the crisis. It needs one that changes Iran’s behaviour: no missiles over cities, no drones across borders, no proxies acting by delegation, no projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz and no major understandings shaped without the participation of the states that would bear the first cost of failure.

Either the US-Iran deal becomes the beginning of new regional security rules, or it remains a truce that can break with the first drone, the first ship or the first spark on either side of the Gulf.