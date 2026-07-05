White nationalists march in Washington as America turns 250

Hundreds of mask-wearing white nationalists gathered in Washington on Saturday during America's 250th birthday celebrations that were further disrupted by stormy weather.

The Patriot Front group said it arrived in the capital with about 400 members, and crowds of men in white masks, blue shirts and chinos marched to a military-style drum beat while waving American flags and Confederate flags.

Patriot Front formed in 2017 after the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A manifesto on Patriot Front's website says, "Democracy has failed this once great nation," and a "hard reset" is needed to "return ​to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers," identifying them as European settlers.

Their presence in Washington came during the 250th anniversary of America's founding. In Washington, celebrations were focused on the National Mall, where organisers had erected a Ferris wheel and stage for the Great American State Fair.

Members of the Patriot Front group run near a metro station, on the 250th anniversary of U. S. independence, in New Carrollton, Maryland, U. S. , July 4, 2026. REUTERS / Nathan Howard Info

All week, the event has been sparsely attended and its messaging has been focused on Christianity and a narrow view of American history.

President Donald Trump was supposed to give a speech at 9:45pm EST, but it was delayed because of the threat of thunderstorms.

Events on the National Mall were also disrupted, first by extreme heat and then by storms.

Visitors leave the Great American State Fair during the "Salute to America 250" Fourth of July celebrations on the National Mall after officials instructed everyone to evacuate the area due to severe weather. Getty Images via AFP Info

Despite the chaos in the capital, Americans across the country held celebrations to mark July 4, which commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which separated the American colonies from Great Britain.

Americans traditionally celebrate with fireworks, picnics and red, white and blue memorabilia.

The July 4 holiday, and Mr Trump’s role in it, coincides with political polarisation among Americans and low approval ratings for the president.

His efforts to remake Washington with pet projects — a White House ballroom, a triumphal arch and a revamped John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — contrast with voters’ concerns about the economy.